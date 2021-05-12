Willie Rioli with his lawyer Dominic McCormack at the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Picture: Aaron Bunch, AAP

AFL PREMIERSHIP forward Willie Rioli has avoided a conviction and been placed on a good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to drug possession.

Northern Territory police found 24.23 grams of the drug on the West Coast star after a heavily taped package fell from his shorts during screening at Darwin airport on April 23.

Rioli, 25, appeared on Wednesday in Darwin Local Court charged with possessing a schedule 2 dangerous drug of less than a trafficable quantity.

"Shame, loss, humiliation, grief. That's how Mr Rioli feels," lawyer Mark Thomas said during sentencing submissions.

"He is truly ashamed and regretful for what has occurred. Your Honour has a trite and humble young man before you."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sack, support, suspend: Eagles' Rioli options, Saints' primetime 'blindspot' Damian Barrett with the latest on Willie Rioli, an unsung Lion, and St Kilda's horror stat

He said the father-of-two had suffered a national humiliation after his case became public due to "an arsenal" of media reporting.

Mr Thomas asked for a fine but not a conviction, saying it may put his AFL career in jeopardy.

Magistrate Michael Carey placed him on a 12-month $500 good behaviour bond with no conviction.

Rioli's case was delayed earlier in the day while his legal team waited for signatures on some character references.

The ace goalkicker has been suspended from the AFL since September 12, 2019, a day before West Coast's semi-final.

Adam Simpson and Willie Rioli after the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final between West Coast Eagles and the Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Rioli was found guilty of substituting his urine during two separate anti-doping drug tests. He also tested positive to a metabolite of cannabis during a different drug test.

His AFL anti-doping tribunal case was finally heard in March, with Rioli escaping with a two-year ban instead of a possible four-year suspension.

Rioli had been given permission to train with West Coast from June 20 and resume playing on August 20.

But his career is now hanging by a thread, with Eagles football operations manager Craig Vozzo on Tuesday saying the club was supporting Rioli while they wait for the court result.

Shame, loss, humiliation, grief. That's how Mr Rioli feels - Lawyer Mark Thomas

Vozzo said Rioli hadn't let the club know he had been charged with possession and he was now walking a "fine line" in terms of his AFL career.

When asked whether the club could sack Rioli, Vozzo replied: "It's definitely in that category".

"It's a balancing act between the feeling of extreme disappointment and anger versus a sadness," he said.

"He has made some really poor and disappointing decisions through 2019 and this."

The case continues.