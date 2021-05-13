MELBOURNE veteran Nathan Jones is not expected to be available for Sunday's date with Carlton after injuring his hamstring at training on Thursday.

Jones limped off during the session at Casey Fields and was later sent for scans on Thursday afternoon.

They revealed a minor strain, which is likely to rule him out of contention for a recall to face the Blues.

Jones was dropped for the Demons' win over Sydney in round eight but was expected to be in line for a spot against Carlton.



The 31-year-old played his 300th game in round six against Richmond before he was demoted to the sub role in round seven and left out of the side completely in round eight.

Nathan Jones is chaired off the ground after his 300th game. Picture: Getty Images

His setback comes just a day after his brother Zak injured his quad at St Kilda training.

The Saints are awaiting further information as to the severity of their gun midfielder's latest injury after a recent history of soft tissue concerns.

The Demons confirmed earlier on Thursday that out-of-contract forward Sam Weideman would play his first game of the season, replacing young ruck/forward Luke Jackson who injured his finger against the Swans.