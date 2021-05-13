Taylor Walker during the round two match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG on March 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE spearhead Taylor Walker will be rested from Sunday's game against West Coast.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks says Walker will be spared the trip to Perth as part of a long-term management plan for the 31-year-old.

Walker started the season in stunning goal-scoring form but has managed just two majors in his past two games, including a goalless return in last Saturday night's Showdown loss to Port Adelaide.

The former club captain, with 27 goals from eight games, is second on the goalkicking table behind Carlton's Harry McKay.

Walker's absence means the Crows will make at least three changes in their forward line from last game with small attackers Ned McHenry (concussion) and Lachlan Murphy (ankle) ruled out.