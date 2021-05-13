T’WAS The Traders’ final Thursday night podcast before Christmas, that’s because next week we are back to business with the naming of teams returning to where it belongs.

Despite not knowing the squads this week, unfortunately we do already have our trading hand forced on a couple of popular selections being named up to be missing in injured pair Jaidyn Stephenson (FWD/MID, $591,000) and Jai Bolton (FWD/MID, $652,000).

Under-priced targets include:

James Harmes, DEF, $515,000 Via DPP

James Worpel, MID, $582,000

Connor Rozee, FWD, $495,000

Keep an eye on Jordan Ridley (DEF, $614,000) who still has a BE of 127.

Once again, a friendly reminder that the byes are just around the corner. You will receive three trades per week over this period so there is still time to structure up in preparation.

Round 12: Roos, Suns, Giants, Power, Cats, Hawks

Round 13: Tigers, Dogs, Eagles, Lions, Blues, Bombers

Round 14: Crows, Saints, Swans, Pies, Dockers, Demons

Although he isn’t a popular selection this year, Dee’s young gun Luke Jackson’s (FWD, $482,000) unfortunate injury has big Fantasy ramifications with Max Gawn (RUC, $818,000) set to take on a bigger load in the ruck department, and we know what his scores look like when that happens. He carries a BE of 148 after dropping $126K already this year but given his increased responsibility in the middle, a move to trade him in before officially bottoming out in price may be justifiable.

In this episode …

1:15 - How the teams will be released from next week.

3:00 - Friday night teams are in with Tom Highmore one of the ins for the Saints.

5:20 - Tom Wilson (FWD, $170k) has a basketball background, great VFL numbers and a Fantasy friendly role.

7:30 - Calvin is excited about Ronin O'Connor (MID, $170k) for the Crows.

12:00 - Could Sam Hayes (RUC, $170k) play for Port Adelaide this week?

14:15 - Will James Worpel's numbers drop with Jaeger O'Meara returning to the team?

16:30 - The most traded players are discussed. Jaidyn Stephenson is the most traded out while fellow Roo Aaron Hall is the most traded in.

19:10 - Calvin runs through his best captain options for the round with Mitch Duncan the best option to kick the round off.

23:30 - Are there any issue with the VC loophole this round?

29:30 - Jacob Koschitzke to James Harmes is a great move to make if you can.

37:00 - Callum Mills v Jake Lloyd.

39:20 - At $590k, Dustin Martin is incredible value. Do you wait a week?

