THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be bolstered by the return of Bailey Williams for Saturday night's clash with Port Adelaide, but Tim English will miss another week through concussion.

The Dogs head to Adelaide Oval with Williams back from his collarbone injury but lose Lachie Hunter (hand), while Hayden Crozier and last week's substitute Rhylee West have been managed.

English and Ryan Gardner (AC joint) were pushing for returns but have not made the trip to face the Power in the battle of the flag contenders.

Cody Weightman and Roarke Smith have also been included, while Port has brought in Peter Ladhams to replace suspended big man Scott Lycett.

The Giants have made six changes after their win over Essendon, with key forward Jesse Hogan headlining the inclusions as well as fellow talls Matt Flynn, Kieren Briggs and Jake Riccardi, who has been playing in defence.

GWS young gun Jake Riccardi amassed a stunning 40 touches in a new rebounding role

Young trio Conor Stone, Tanner Bruhn and Zach Sproule have been omitted for the Giants' clash with Richmond at Marvel Stadium, while Shane Mumford has been managed.

The Tigers have regained defender Dylan Grimes from concussion and handed a debut to Hugo Ralphsmith.

Sydney has dropped ruckman Callum Sinclair for its meeting with Collingwood at the SCG, while young gun Errol Gulden will be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his foot. In better news, Isaac Heeney is back and Nick Blakey, who was the Swans' substitute last week, is in the starting 22.

The Pies will blood first-gamer Tom Wilson, while Callum Brown will hold his spot in the line-up having been the medical substitute last round.

Former Crow Rory Atkins will finally make his first appearance for the Suns in Saturday's QClash against Brisbane as one of three changes, while the Lions' squad of 22 is unchanged.

Hawthorn will welcome back Jaeger O'Meara after missing the past two weeks due to soreness, with key forward Tim O'Brien also back for Saturday's clash with North Melbourne in Tasmania.

Roos midfielder Trent Dumont returns for his first game of the season after calf issues since the end of 2020, while the club's first pick at last year's draft, Will Phillips, has been left out.

Saturday, May 15

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: G.Hewett, I.Heeney, N.Blakey

Out: E.Gulden (injured), C.O'Riordan (omitted), C.Sinclair (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Blakey (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Wilson, C.Brown

Out: J.Roughead (concussion), N.Murphy (concussion)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced N.Murphy)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.O'Meara, T.O'Brien

Out: D.Howe (managed), E.Jeka (omitted), J.Morris (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Dumont, T.Garner

Out: W.Phillips (omitted), J.Stephenson (wrist), A.Bonar (thigh)

Last week's sub: W.Phillips (replaced A.Bonar)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas, R.Atkins

Out: T.Miller (suspension), A.Sexton (omitted), N.Holman (concussion)

Last week's sub: A.Sexton (used)

BRISBANE

No change

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (unused)

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, H.Ralphsmith, P.Naish

Out: J.Ross (omitted), S.Bolton (wrist), S.Edwards (ankle)

Last week's sub: P.Naish (replaced S.Edwards)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Buntine, J.Hogan, M.Flynn, K.Briggs, J.Riccardi

Out: C.Stone (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), Z.Sproule (omitted), J.Finlayson (suspension), L.Keeffe (knee), S.Mumford (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Stone (unused)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: P.Ladhams, R.Bonner

Out: D.Houston (shoulder), S.Lycett (suspension), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced D.Houston)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Williams, C.Weightman, R.Smith

Out: B.Khamis (omitted), L.Hunter (hand), H.Crozier (managed), R.West (managed)

Last week's sub: R.West (unused)