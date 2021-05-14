WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says club great Scott West's concerns about his son Rhylee's development this week should have remained private for the sake of the young forward.

West, a seven-time club champion and 324-game player for the Bulldogs, lashed Beveridge in a social media post for dropping his son immediately after he returned to the team in the round seven clash against Richmond.

West labelled the decision "absolutely disgraceful management" in a since deleted Facebook post.

Beveridge said there were staff who worked hard to maintain contact with the parents of players and West's concerns about his son's development should have been aired privately.

The coach had no concerns about his own relationship with the young midfielder, who went unused as the medical substitute in last Sunday's win against Carlton.

Rhylee West and Luke Beveridge during a Western Bulldogs official team photo shoot in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"Rhylee and I have come together [and our] relationship is extremely strong," Beveridge said on Friday.

"In a sense, I feel like a little bit of a father figure to Rhylee at times. So just reassuring him that everything is going to be OK.

"Probably the sensitivity around something like that made public, everyone is really wary and cautious and definitely emotional towards Rhylee to make sure he is OK.

"Likewise, people have been extending that empathetic voice towards me as well, because something that should be private went public. That happens from time to time.

"I would like to keep most of those things as private as possible and historically we have."

Beveridge hoped all involved in the episode could move on for the sake of West, who was "just scratching the surface in his career" and would encounter disappointments along the way.

Asked if the matter was complicated by Scott West's standing at the club, the coach said: "We played together [and] we've been really close mates, so I'd rather not extend the commentary around that aspect if I can."