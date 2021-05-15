Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Daniel Howe
North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: James Bell
Collingwood: Jack Madgen

