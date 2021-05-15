Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Daniel Howe
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: James Bell
Collingwood: Jack Madgen
