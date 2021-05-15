CAN THE injury-riddled Pies get the job done against the Swans, or will Sydney get its high-flying season back on track?

The sixth-placed Swans are coming off a loss to ladder-leader Melbourne, and will be looking for their sixth win of the season.

The 16th-placed Pies snapped a five-game losing streak last week against winless North Melbourne, will be looking for their third win of the season against the Swans.

Match Previews R9: Sydney v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Magpies at the SCG

Jordan De Goey booted six goals in an electric performance for the Pies last week, while defender Darcy Moore's pinch-hitting in the forward line yielded three goals.

Curbing De Goey's influence will be crucial for the Swans, while Sydney will also be hoping for a a strong performance from Buddy Franklin after a quiet return from injury last week.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said his backline would be undersized against the Swans' tall forwards, after key defender Jordan Roughead was ruled out with concussion during the week.

The Pies are also missing Nathan Murphy due to concussion, while defender Jeremy Howe has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Former basketball player Tom Wilson will also debut for Collingwood.

James Bell will be the medical substitute for the Swans, while Jack Madgen will fill that role for the Pies.

In the Hawthorn-North Melbourne clash, Hawk Daniel Howe and Roo Will Phillips will be the subs.

Match Previews R9: Hawthorn v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Hawks and Kangaroos at University of Tasmania Stadium

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Daniel Howe

North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: James Bell

Collingwood: Jack Madgen

