AS NORTH Melbourne endures an injury crisis as well as multiple onfield issues, its head of performance Matt Turnbull is stepping down from his role this weekend due to family reasons.

The Kangaroos have up to 15 players on their injury list, the most of any club. But North football manager Brady Rawlings said many were unavoidable.

The club said in statement on Friday that Turnbull had elected to put his family first and move to Wagga to be with his wife and children.

Turnbull has been at the club for six years and was elevated to head physiotherapist before taking on his current role at the end of 2020.

Injured pair Luke McDonald (left) and Cameron Zurhaar in round four. Picture: AFL Photos

"As it stands, four players have soft tissue related issues while the rest are collision-based or those we deem unavoidable," Rawlings said.

He said: "We can't speak highly enough of Matt's professionalism, work ethic, knowledge and team-first attitude.

"We have already determined a way to ensure our medical and high performance departments are adequately resourced and player wellbeing is prioritised in Matt's absence. We will look to fill the role of head of high performance on a permanent basis at the end of the season and will be leaving no stone unturned in finding the best person and fit for our club."

The club said it would look to create a new structure in the performance area and Turnbull would assist remotely.