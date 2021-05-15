NORTH Melbourne has finally tasted victory in 2021, staging a fightback for the ages to steal victory away from Hawthorn by seven points in Launceston on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks had the ascendancy early, leading by 32-points early in the second quarter before the Roos chipped away at the margin to come out on top 13.9 (87) to 12.8 (80).

With one point the margin at the final break, the last quarter was an old school arm-wrestle as the lead see-sawed between both sides.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Cameron Zurhaar put the Roos in front early in the final quarter, before booting another just minutes later to push the margin out to nine points, before the Hawks’ James Cousins goaled to bring the margin back to five points.

A thumping goal from Jack Scrimshaw put the Hawks back in front midway through the final term, before Taylor Garner put the Roos back in front with Tasmanian Tarryn Thomas goaling to push the margin beyond Hawthorn's reach.

A Luke Breust goal late in the final quarter gave the Roos a scare, bringing the game back to within a kick, but the damage had already been done.

Last two mins: Roos pinch first win in thriller over Hawks Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Hawks and Kangaroos at the University of Tasmania Stadium

ON A WINGARD AND A PRAYER

Chad Wingard was in scintillating form early, booting two goals from virtually the same tight angle in the opening quarter. His first goal was particularly glamorous, snapping truly on the run from the boundary line, but what happened next wasn’t as smooth. Wingard tripped over a boundary-side photographer during his celebrations, ending up sprawled on the grass. All’s well that ends well though, with Wingard and the photographer exchanging a handshake and a laugh before Wingard returned to the field. Wingard’s second goal came from the same spot, but thankfully the photographer was spared the second time around.

Wingard collects cameraman after admiring his cracker Chad Wingard accidentally tangles with a cameraman after celebrating his dazzling goal

NOT BAD FOR CELLAR-DWELLERS

While it took the Kangaroos a while to work into the game, their effort to shift the momentum when the going was tough is a promising sign. With the game on the line in the final half, key Kangaroos players dug in deep to wrest the ascendancy back from Hawthorn and take the game into their own hands. Ben Cunnington was especially prolific in the final term, providing great intensity and fight around the ball. He finished with 37 disposals – including 27 contested possessions – and 13 clearances. Three of Cameron Zurhaar’s four goals came in the final half, sparking the Roos’ fightback and helping claw back the margin.

HAWTHORN 5.3 8.6 9.8 12.8 (80)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.1 5.2 9.7 13.9 (87)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Wingard 2, Koschitzke 2, Breust 2, Cousins 2, Lewis, Shiels, Moore, Scrimshaw

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 4, Garner 3, Taylor, Goldstein, Larkey, Mahony, Davies-Uniacke, Thomas





BEST

Hawthorn: Wingard, Scrimshaw, Shiels, Hardwick, Cousins

North Melbourne: Cunnington, Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Zurhaar, Goldstein

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Daniel Howe (unused)

North Melbourne: Will Phillips (unused)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium