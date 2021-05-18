Kangaroo Tarryn Thomas and Hawk Blake Hardwick in action during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas has been successful in overturning his one-game suspension at the AFL Tribunal.

The 21-year-old was slapped with a ban by the Match Review Officer for a rough conduct charge in the Kangaroos' drought-breaking win against Hawthorn on Saturday.

Thomas' hit on Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath in the first quarter was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

Star Roo offered one-game ban for high hit Tarryn Thomas cops a one-game suspension for this incident with Hawk Changkuoth Jiath

But North's defence was simple: "this is not a bump, this is two players contesting the ball".

After deliberating for only eight minutes, the Tribunal jury agreed and Thomas is free to play in the Kangaroos' clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Jiath left the field after the incident and was assessed for concussion but passed all tests and was able to return.

The exciting defender was off the ground for eight minutes longer than the required concussion protocols require but that was due to an administrative error from Hawthorn.

Bevo's ball call, Cogs unfazed, will Sam Mitchell leave Hawks? Nat Edwards with all the latest news

The AFL's legal counsel Jeff Gleeson argued Thomas elected to bump.

"He's not reaching out for the ball, but rather assumes a tucked-up position to bump," Gleeson told the Tribunal.

The Kangaroos ended a 16-game losing streak when they came back from 32 points down against the Hawks in Launceston.