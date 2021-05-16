Kangaroo Tarryn Thomas and Hawk Blake Hardwick in action during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will challenge Tarryn Thomas' one-game AFL suspension.

The 21-year-old was slapped with a ban by the Match Review Officer for a rough conduct charge during the Kangaroos' drought-breaking win against Hawthorn on Saturday.

Thomas' hit on Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

On Monday morning, North confirmed they would challenge the suspension at the Tribunal.

The Kangaroos ended a 16-game losing streak when they came back from 32 points down against the Hawks in Launceston on Saturday.