GREATER Western Sydney will be without Toby Greene for at least the next four matches after the superstar forward injured his shoulder against Richmond on Saturday.

Scans on Sunday revealed Greene suffered a fracture to his right shoulder but he managed to play out the game under duress.

Greene has been a standout performer for the Giants this season, kicking 22 goals and at least one major in all nine games so far.

The 27-year-old has also impressed as stand-in skipper since Stephen Coniglio injured his ankle in round three against Melbourne.

The Giants lost to the Tigers by four points after leading by 28 points during the third term.

Greene had strong claims for a free kick deep inside the Giants' forward line with 41 seconds remaining and his team trailing by five points, but the umpire called play-on and the Tigers cleared the ball from defence.

"Toby's as tough as they come and played out the game with the fracture in his shoulder," Giants head of medical Cullan Ball said.

“We had it scanned on Sunday which revealed the injury and we expect him to be sidelined for at least a month."

Harry Perryman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after injuring his hamstring and being subbed out against the Tigers.

The Giants are hopeful that All-Australian defender Nick Haynes and the versatile Sam Reid will return from hamstring strains to take on West Coast on Sunday.