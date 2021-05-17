IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round nine CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

St Kilda v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 20

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Paddy Ryder

71

77%

18

95%

Jack Steele

117

83%

17

89%

Brad Crouch

111

73%

15

79%

Jack Bytel

77

72%

13

68%

Sebastian Ross

86

77%

10

53%

Hunter Clark

80

77%

1

5%

Jack Sinclair

61

84%

1

5%

Rowan Marshall

50

52%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (3), Jack Sinlair 1 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), James Frawley 1 (1).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Cameron Guthrie

138

83%

16

84%

Joel Selwood

63

78%

15

79%

Esava Ratugolea

70

64%

13

68%

Brandan Parfitt

72

73%

9

47%

Quinton Narkle

55

63%

8

42%

Mark Blicavs

59

83%

6

32%

Mitch Duncan

134

83%

5

26%

Shaun Higgins

85

85%

3

16%

Jordan Clark

36

70%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 10 (8), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).

Sydney Swans v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 19

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

81

81%

15

79%

Luke Parker

84

80%

15

79%

Josh P. Kennedy

84

73%

14

74%

Callum Mills

111

84%

12

63%

James Rowbottom

80

66%

11

58%

Nick Blakey

61

72%

4

21%

Chad Warner

61

69%

4

21%

Oliver Florent

62

83%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 5 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

84

75%

17

89%

Tyler Brown

52

76%

15

79%

Jack Crisp

97

85%

13

68%

Steele Sidebottom

93

78%

12

63%

Josh Daicos

91

77%

8

42%

Scott Pendlebury

80

89%

4

21%

Jordan De Goey

56

88%

3

16%

Josh Thomas

63

71%

2

11%

Darcy Cameron

68

82%

2

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Darcy Moore 5 (4), Chris Mayne 1 (1).

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 29

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

70

77%

22

76%

Tom Mitchell

84

84%

20

69%

Jaeger O'Meara

69

85%

19

66%

James Worpel

64

85%

17

59%

Chad Wingard

78

80%

12

41%

James Cousins

105

85%

8

28%

Tim O'Brien

42

81%

7

24%

Liam Shiels

106

76%

6

21%

Luke Breust

56

76%

4

14%

Jarman Impey

69

89%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (3), Michael Hartley 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

142

86%

25

86%

Todd Goldstein

104

95%

22

76%

Ben Cunnington

100

83%

19

66%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

87

79%

16

55%

Tarryn Thomas

66

79%

14

48%

Tom Powell

40

64%

13

45%

Tom Campbell

60

76%

7

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (4), Aaron Hall 2 (2).

Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions

Centre bounces: 30

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Caleb Graham

49

78%

23

77%

Noah Anderson

84

80%

23

77%

Hugh Greenwood

74

74%

21

70%

David Swallow

93

78%

21

70%

Lachie Weller

75

82%

15

50%

Chris Burgess

28

73%

7

23%

Darcy MacPherson

19

20%

5

17%

Sam Flanders

73

84%

4

13%

Izak Rankine

32

78%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (5), Jack Lukosius 3 (3), Charlie Ballard 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

142

84%

24

80%

Oscar McInerney

70

78%

20

67%

Rhys Mathieson

76

73%

18

60%

Deven Robertson

70

83%

15

50%

Dayne Zorko

127

82%

14

47%

Hugh McCluggage

121

80%

10

33%

Joe Daniher

71

95%

10

33%

Zac Bailey

74

77%

9

30%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Richmond v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 29

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

86

80%

24

83%

Toby Nankervis

107

85%

21

72%

Dustin Martin

105

92%

19

66%

Liam Baker

118

80%

18

62%

Jack Graham

88

78%

11

38%

Marlion Pickett

47

80%

8

28%

Noah Balta

27

64%

6

21%

Jake Aarts

51

74%

5

17%

Nick Vlastuin

72

86%

4

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Nick Vlastuin 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

126

85%

23

79%

Callan Ward

107

86%

22

76%

Matt Flynn

109

72%

18

62%

Tom Green

85

71%

17

59%

Josh Kelly

115

77%

12

41%

Kieren Briggs

45

59%

11

38%

Tim Taranto

107

81%

10

34%

Toby Greene

73

94%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 3 (3), Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (1), Connor Idun 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Peter Ladhams

98

86%

26

84%

Travis Boak

113

82%

25

81%

Ollie Wines

130

78%

25

81%

Willem Drew

70

69%

15

48%

Sam Powell-Pepper

68

72%

13

42%

Robbie Gray

68

83%

8

26%

Charlie Dixon

71

90%

5

16%

Karl Amon

98

80%

4

13%

Connor Rozee

58

89%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 6 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Jordon Sweet

51

78%

24

77%

Jack Macrae

104

81%

23

74%

Marcus Bontempelli

103

87%

21

68%

Tom Liberatore

61

78%

21

68%

Bailey Smith

79

76%

18

58%

Adam Treloar

85

85%

10

32%

Josh Bruce

51

83%

7

23%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0).

Essendon v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 22

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

131

84%

20

91%

Andrew Phillips

64

72%

19

86%

Zach Merrett

67

81%

18

82%

Kyle Langford

71

88%

17

77%

Andrew McGrath

109

80%

11

50%

Peter Wright

54

83%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 5 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

133

83%

18

82%

Nat Fyfe

103

90%

18

82%

Caleb Serong

70

80%

18

82%

David Mundy

72

77%

14

64%

Andrew Brayshaw

137

82%

13

59%

Rory Lobb

71

100%

4

18%

Adam Cerra

86

80%

2

9%

Michael Walters

71

83%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 5 (3), Taylin Duman 2 (2), james Aish 1 (1).

Melbourne v Carlton

Centre bounces: 26

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Max Gawn

105

93%

25

96%

Christian Petracca

78

95%

24

92%

Clayton Oliver

110

87%

20

77%

James Harmes

84

76%

19

73%

James Jordon

110

73%

12

46%

Kysaiah Pickett

59

76%

2

8%

Sam Weideman

50

72%

1

4%

Alex Neal-Bullen

84

73%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (4), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

62

85%

23

88%

Patrick Cripps

103

88%

21

81%

Sam Walsh

121

90%

20

77%

Ed Curnow

97

74%

19

73%

Liam Stocker

61

70%

10

38%

Will Setterfield

74

70%

6

23%

Levi Casboult

53

73%

3

12%

Lachie Fogarty

96

79%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 6 (6), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Zac Williams 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

98

84%

27

90%

Jack Redden

102

84%

25

83%

Nic Naitanui

86

62%

23

77%

Dom Sheed

82

82%

19

63%

Brendon Ah Chee

54

82%

10

33%

Andrew Gaff

105

86%

7

23%

Bailey J. Williams

31

61%

7

23%

Jamaine Jones

57

73%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG%

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

59

83%

28

93%

Rory Sloane

84

87%

28

93%

Rory Laird

125

81%

24

80%

Ben Keays

105

85%

23

77%

Ronin O'Connor

49

56%

15

50%

Billy Frampton

29

79%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Luke Brown 2 (1), Chayce Jones 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).


Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.

IN ON DEMAND NOW