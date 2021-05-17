IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round nine CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
St Kilda v Geelong Cats
Centre bounces: 20
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
71
|
77%
|
18
|
95%
|
Jack Steele
|
117
|
83%
|
17
|
89%
|
Brad Crouch
|
111
|
73%
|
15
|
79%
|
Jack Bytel
|
77
|
72%
|
13
|
68%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
86
|
77%
|
10
|
53%
|
Hunter Clark
|
80
|
77%
|
1
|
5%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
61
|
84%
|
1
|
5%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
50
|
52%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (3), Jack Sinlair 1 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), James Frawley 1 (1).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
138
|
83%
|
16
|
84%
|
Joel Selwood
|
63
|
78%
|
15
|
79%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
70
|
64%
|
13
|
68%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
72
|
73%
|
9
|
47%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
55
|
63%
|
8
|
42%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
59
|
83%
|
6
|
32%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
134
|
83%
|
5
|
26%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
85
|
85%
|
3
|
16%
|
Jordan Clark
|
36
|
70%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 10 (8), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).
Sydney Swans v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 19
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
81
|
81%
|
15
|
79%
|
Luke Parker
|
84
|
80%
|
15
|
79%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
84
|
73%
|
14
|
74%
|
Callum Mills
|
111
|
84%
|
12
|
63%
|
James Rowbottom
|
80
|
66%
|
11
|
58%
|
Nick Blakey
|
61
|
72%
|
4
|
21%
|
Chad Warner
|
61
|
69%
|
4
|
21%
|
Oliver Florent
|
62
|
83%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 5 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
84
|
75%
|
17
|
89%
|
Tyler Brown
|
52
|
76%
|
15
|
79%
|
Jack Crisp
|
97
|
85%
|
13
|
68%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
93
|
78%
|
12
|
63%
|
Josh Daicos
|
91
|
77%
|
8
|
42%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
80
|
89%
|
4
|
21%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
56
|
88%
|
3
|
16%
|
Josh Thomas
|
63
|
71%
|
2
|
11%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
68
|
82%
|
2
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Darcy Moore 5 (4), Chris Mayne 1 (1).
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 29
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
70
|
77%
|
22
|
76%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
84
|
84%
|
20
|
69%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
69
|
85%
|
19
|
66%
|
James Worpel
|
64
|
85%
|
17
|
59%
|
Chad Wingard
|
78
|
80%
|
12
|
41%
|
James Cousins
|
105
|
85%
|
8
|
28%
|
Tim O'Brien
|
42
|
81%
|
7
|
24%
|
Liam Shiels
|
106
|
76%
|
6
|
21%
|
Luke Breust
|
56
|
76%
|
4
|
14%
|
Jarman Impey
|
69
|
89%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (3), Michael Hartley 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
142
|
86%
|
25
|
86%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
104
|
95%
|
22
|
76%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
100
|
83%
|
19
|
66%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
87
|
79%
|
16
|
55%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
66
|
79%
|
14
|
48%
|
Tom Powell
|
40
|
64%
|
13
|
45%
|
Tom Campbell
|
60
|
76%
|
7
|
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (4), Aaron Hall 2 (2).
Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions
Centre bounces: 30
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Caleb Graham
|
49
|
78%
|
23
|
77%
|
Noah Anderson
|
84
|
80%
|
23
|
77%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
74
|
74%
|
21
|
70%
|
David Swallow
|
93
|
78%
|
21
|
70%
|
Lachie Weller
|
75
|
82%
|
15
|
50%
|
Chris Burgess
|
28
|
73%
|
7
|
23%
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
19
|
20%
|
5
|
17%
|
Sam Flanders
|
73
|
84%
|
4
|
13%
|
Izak Rankine
|
32
|
78%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (5), Jack Lukosius 3 (3), Charlie Ballard 1 (1).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
142
|
84%
|
24
|
80%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
70
|
78%
|
20
|
67%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
76
|
73%
|
18
|
60%
|
Deven Robertson
|
70
|
83%
|
15
|
50%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
127
|
82%
|
14
|
47%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
121
|
80%
|
10
|
33%
|
Joe Daniher
|
71
|
95%
|
10
|
33%
|
Zac Bailey
|
74
|
77%
|
9
|
30%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).
Richmond v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 29
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
86
|
80%
|
24
|
83%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
107
|
85%
|
21
|
72%
|
Dustin Martin
|
105
|
92%
|
19
|
66%
|
Liam Baker
|
118
|
80%
|
18
|
62%
|
Jack Graham
|
88
|
78%
|
11
|
38%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
47
|
80%
|
8
|
28%
|
Noah Balta
|
27
|
64%
|
6
|
21%
|
Jake Aarts
|
51
|
74%
|
5
|
17%
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
72
|
86%
|
4
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Nick Vlastuin 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
126
|
85%
|
23
|
79%
|
Callan Ward
|
107
|
86%
|
22
|
76%
|
Matt Flynn
|
109
|
72%
|
18
|
62%
|
Tom Green
|
85
|
71%
|
17
|
59%
|
Josh Kelly
|
115
|
77%
|
12
|
41%
|
Kieren Briggs
|
45
|
59%
|
11
|
38%
|
Tim Taranto
|
107
|
81%
|
10
|
34%
|
Toby Greene
|
73
|
94%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 3 (3), Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (1), Connor Idun 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 31
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
98
|
86%
|
26
|
84%
|
Travis Boak
|
113
|
82%
|
25
|
81%
|
Ollie Wines
|
130
|
78%
|
25
|
81%
|
Willem Drew
|
70
|
69%
|
15
|
48%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
68
|
72%
|
13
|
42%
|
Robbie Gray
|
68
|
83%
|
8
|
26%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
71
|
90%
|
5
|
16%
|
Karl Amon
|
98
|
80%
|
4
|
13%
|
Connor Rozee
|
58
|
89%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 6 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jordon Sweet
|
51
|
78%
|
24
|
77%
|
Jack Macrae
|
104
|
81%
|
23
|
74%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
103
|
87%
|
21
|
68%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
61
|
78%
|
21
|
68%
|
Bailey Smith
|
79
|
76%
|
18
|
58%
|
Adam Treloar
|
85
|
85%
|
10
|
32%
|
Josh Bruce
|
51
|
83%
|
7
|
23%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0).
Essendon v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 22
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
131
|
84%
|
20
|
91%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
64
|
72%
|
19
|
86%
|
Zach Merrett
|
67
|
81%
|
18
|
82%
|
Kyle Langford
|
71
|
88%
|
17
|
77%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
109
|
80%
|
11
|
50%
|
Peter Wright
|
54
|
83%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 5 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
133
|
83%
|
18
|
82%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
103
|
90%
|
18
|
82%
|
Caleb Serong
|
70
|
80%
|
18
|
82%
|
David Mundy
|
72
|
77%
|
14
|
64%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
137
|
82%
|
13
|
59%
|
Rory Lobb
|
71
|
100%
|
4
|
18%
|
Adam Cerra
|
86
|
80%
|
2
|
9%
|
Michael Walters
|
71
|
83%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 5 (3), Taylin Duman 2 (2), james Aish 1 (1).
Melbourne v Carlton
Centre bounces: 26
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Max Gawn
|
105
|
93%
|
25
|
96%
|
Christian Petracca
|
78
|
95%
|
24
|
92%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
110
|
87%
|
20
|
77%
|
James Harmes
|
84
|
76%
|
19
|
73%
|
James Jordon
|
110
|
73%
|
12
|
46%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
59
|
76%
|
2
|
8%
|
Sam Weideman
|
50
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
84
|
73%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (4), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
62
|
85%
|
23
|
88%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
103
|
88%
|
21
|
81%
|
Sam Walsh
|
121
|
90%
|
20
|
77%
|
Ed Curnow
|
97
|
74%
|
19
|
73%
|
Liam Stocker
|
61
|
70%
|
10
|
38%
|
Will Setterfield
|
74
|
70%
|
6
|
23%
|
Levi Casboult
|
53
|
73%
|
3
|
12%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
96
|
79%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 6 (6), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Zac Williams 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).
West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows
Centre bounces: 30
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
98
|
84%
|
27
|
90%
|
Jack Redden
|
102
|
84%
|
25
|
83%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
86
|
62%
|
23
|
77%
|
Dom Sheed
|
82
|
82%
|
19
|
63%
|
Brendon Ah Chee
|
54
|
82%
|
10
|
33%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
105
|
86%
|
7
|
23%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
31
|
61%
|
7
|
23%
|
Jamaine Jones
|
57
|
73%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG%
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
59
|
83%
|
28
|
93%
|
Rory Sloane
|
84
|
87%
|
28
|
93%
|
Rory Laird
|
125
|
81%
|
24
|
80%
|
Ben Keays
|
105
|
85%
|
23
|
77%
|
Ronin O'Connor
|
49
|
56%
|
15
|
50%
|
Billy Frampton
|
29
|
79%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Luke Brown 2 (1), Chayce Jones 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).
