IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round nine CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

St Kilda v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 20

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Paddy Ryder 71 77% 18 95% Jack Steele 117 83% 17 89% Brad Crouch 111 73% 15 79% Jack Bytel 77 72% 13 68% Sebastian Ross 86 77% 10 53% Hunter Clark 80 77% 1 5% Jack Sinclair 61 84% 1 5% Rowan Marshall 50 52% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (3), Jack Sinlair 1 (0), Bradley Hill 1 (1), James Frawley 1 (1).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Cameron Guthrie 138 83% 16 84% Joel Selwood 63 78% 15 79% Esava Ratugolea 70 64% 13 68% Brandan Parfitt 72 73% 9 47% Quinton Narkle 55 63% 8 42% Mark Blicavs 59 83% 6 32% Mitch Duncan 134 83% 5 26% Shaun Higgins 85 85% 3 16% Jordan Clark 36 70% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 10 (8), Tom Stewart 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Cameron Guthrie 1 (0).

Sydney Swans v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 19

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 81 81% 15 79% Luke Parker 84 80% 15 79% Josh P. Kennedy 84 73% 14 74% Callum Mills 111 84% 12 63% James Rowbottom 80 66% 11 58% Nick Blakey 61 72% 4 21% Chad Warner 61 69% 4 21% Oliver Florent 62 83% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6), Jordan Dawson 5 (4), Dane Rampe 1 (1).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 84 75% 17 89% Tyler Brown 52 76% 15 79% Jack Crisp 97 85% 13 68% Steele Sidebottom 93 78% 12 63% Josh Daicos 91 77% 8 42% Scott Pendlebury 80 89% 4 21% Jordan De Goey 56 88% 3 16% Josh Thomas 63 71% 2 11% Darcy Cameron 68 82% 2 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 6 (6), Darcy Moore 5 (4), Chris Mayne 1 (1).

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 29

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 70 77% 22 76% Tom Mitchell 84 84% 20 69% Jaeger O'Meara 69 85% 19 66% James Worpel 64 85% 17 59% Chad Wingard 78 80% 12 41% James Cousins 105 85% 8 28% Tim O'Brien 42 81% 7 24% Liam Shiels 106 76% 6 21% Luke Breust 56 76% 4 14% Jarman Impey 69 89% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (3), Michael Hartley 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 142 86% 25 86% Todd Goldstein 104 95% 22 76% Ben Cunnington 100 83% 19 66% Luke Davies-Uniacke 87 79% 16 55% Tarryn Thomas 66 79% 14 48% Tom Powell 40 64% 13 45% Tom Campbell 60 76% 7 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 6 (4), Aaron Hall 2 (2).

Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions

Centre bounces: 30

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Caleb Graham 49 78% 23 77% Noah Anderson 84 80% 23 77% Hugh Greenwood 74 74% 21 70% David Swallow 93 78% 21 70% Lachie Weller 75 82% 15 50% Chris Burgess 28 73% 7 23% Darcy MacPherson 19 20% 5 17% Sam Flanders 73 84% 4 13% Izak Rankine 32 78% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (5), Jack Lukosius 3 (3), Charlie Ballard 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 142 84% 24 80% Oscar McInerney 70 78% 20 67% Rhys Mathieson 76 73% 18 60% Deven Robertson 70 83% 15 50% Dayne Zorko 127 82% 14 47% Hugh McCluggage 121 80% 10 33% Joe Daniher 71 95% 10 33% Zac Bailey 74 77% 9 30%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1 (1).

Richmond v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 29

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Riley Collier-Dawkins 86 80% 24 83% Toby Nankervis 107 85% 21 72% Dustin Martin 105 92% 19 66% Liam Baker 118 80% 18 62% Jack Graham 88 78% 11 38% Marlion Pickett 47 80% 8 28% Noah Balta 27 64% 6 21% Jake Aarts 51 74% 5 17% Nick Vlastuin 72 86% 4 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Nick Vlastuin 1 (0), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 126 85% 23 79% Callan Ward 107 86% 22 76% Matt Flynn 109 72% 18 62% Tom Green 85 71% 17 59% Josh Kelly 115 77% 12 41% Kieren Briggs 45 59% 11 38% Tim Taranto 107 81% 10 34% Toby Greene 73 94% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 3 (3), Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Harry Perryman 2 (1), Connor Idun 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 31

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Peter Ladhams 98 86% 26 84% Travis Boak 113 82% 25 81% Ollie Wines 130 78% 25 81% Willem Drew 70 69% 15 48% Sam Powell-Pepper 68 72% 13 42% Robbie Gray 68 83% 8 26% Charlie Dixon 71 90% 5 16% Karl Amon 98 80% 4 13% Connor Rozee 58 89% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Jonas 6 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Jordon Sweet 51 78% 24 77% Jack Macrae 104 81% 23 74% Marcus Bontempelli 103 87% 21 68% Tom Liberatore 61 78% 21 68% Bailey Smith 79 76% 18 58% Adam Treloar 85 85% 10 32% Josh Bruce 51 83% 7 23%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Hayden Crozier 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (0).

Essendon v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 22

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 131 84% 20 91% Andrew Phillips 64 72% 19 86% Zach Merrett 67 81% 18 82% Kyle Langford 71 88% 17 77% Andrew McGrath 109 80% 11 50% Peter Wright 54 83% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 5 (4), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 133 83% 18 82% Nat Fyfe 103 90% 18 82% Caleb Serong 70 80% 18 82% David Mundy 72 77% 14 64% Andrew Brayshaw 137 82% 13 59% Rory Lobb 71 100% 4 18% Adam Cerra 86 80% 2 9% Michael Walters 71 83% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 5 (3), Taylin Duman 2 (2), james Aish 1 (1).

Melbourne v Carlton

Centre bounces: 26

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Max Gawn 105 93% 25 96% Christian Petracca 78 95% 24 92% Clayton Oliver 110 87% 20 77% James Harmes 84 76% 19 73% James Jordon 110 73% 12 46% Kysaiah Pickett 59 76% 2 8% Sam Weideman 50 72% 1 4% Alex Neal-Bullen 84 73% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 5 (4), Christian Salem 2 (2), Michael Hibberd 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Marc Pittonet 62 85% 23 88% Patrick Cripps 103 88% 21 81% Sam Walsh 121 90% 20 77% Ed Curnow 97 74% 19 73% Liam Stocker 61 70% 10 38% Will Setterfield 74 70% 6 23% Levi Casboult 53 73% 3 12% Lachie Fogarty 96 79% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 6 (6), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Zac Williams 3 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows

Centre bounces: 30

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 98 84% 27 90% Jack Redden 102 84% 25 83% Nic Naitanui 86 62% 23 77% Dom Sheed 82 82% 19 63% Brendon Ah Chee 54 82% 10 33% Andrew Gaff 105 86% 7 23% Bailey J. Williams 31 61% 7 23% Jamaine Jones 57 73% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 8 (7), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG% CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 59 83% 28 93% Rory Sloane 84 87% 28 93% Rory Laird 125 81% 24 80% Ben Keays 105 85% 23 77% Ronin O'Connor 49 56% 15 50% Billy Frampton 29 79% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Luke Brown 2 (1), Chayce Jones 1 (1), Jake Kelly 1 (1).



