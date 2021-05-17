IN THE landscape of AFL Fantasy in 2021, honesty from the senior coach of a club is super-important as we try to lock in our teams each week.

Port Adelaide’s Ken Hinkley is a favourite of many Fantasy coaches as he is known to announce his team changes prior to their team announcements. Even with the daily team announcements, Hinkley would tell reporters at press conferences the ins and outs. This is extremely helpful for Fantasy decision making.

John Longmire has played plenty of rookies and they stay in the side. Over the last couple of seasons, the Swans have been one of the clubs who have not only blooded their kids but created some of the best cash cows of the year. Chad Warner has increased $313k this year, second only to James Jordon (+$320k) for the highest earning player.

At the other end of the spectrum is Chris Scott. The Cats’ boss likes pulling a late change which throws Fantasy planning into disarray. Luke Beveridge is known for playing his players out of position. Last week, he named his starting midfield on the bench … and Bailey Smith in the back pocket.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the issues coming out of round nine and give you plenty of trade thoughts for the upcoming round on the new episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this episode …

2:45 - Plenty of players didn't step up this week including Tom Mitchell at Pig Park.

6:00 - There's a tip of the hat to James Jordon and Riley Collier-Dawkins for their outstanding rookie scores.

7:00 - Toby Greene and Rowan Marshall will miss the next month causing havoc for Draft teams.

13:00 - Magoos news featuring top scores from the VFL, WAFL and SANFL.

18:30 - Coach power rankings of the worst for Fantasy coaches to the best.

25:00 - Tom Powell carries a breakeven of 95 and with the round 12 bye, the boys think you should trade.

30:00 - Grab Jordan Ridley or Caleb Daniel as a cheap defender.

33:30 - Roy thinks Peter Ladhams could be a good play while Lycett is out.

39:00 - Ranking the rookies from the weekend with Ronin O'Connor looking the goods.

42:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

45:15 - Isaac Heeney v Dustin Martin.

52:40 - Could you downgrade Jack Ziebell to a fallen premium in order to upgrade a rookie?

57:00 - Who averages more out of Jordan Ridley and Dustin Martin?

59:00 - Should you upgrade Reilly O'Brien to Max Gawn?

