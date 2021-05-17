Trent West (left) and Brad Ottens after the 2011 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP Geelong ruckman Trent West delivered a mind-boggling stat at local level on the weekend, hitting triple figures for hitouts.

The 33-year-old, now playing for Leopold in the Geelong Football League, recorded a whopping 119 hitouts on Saturday.

However, it wasn't enough for his team to secure the win, falling to Bell Park, which had former Western Bulldogs listed ruckman Luke Goetz in the ruck, by four points.

West bettered his own personal record from round one this season when he amassed 81 hitouts against league powerhouse St Mary's.

The 2011 AFL premiership ruck, who played 16 games for Brisbane after 54 at Geelong, recorded a career-high 42 hitouts for the Cats in 2012.

Trent West in action for the Lions against Richmond in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

By comparison, North Melbourne's Todd Goldstein holds the all-time AFL record with 80 hitouts in round 12, 2015 against Greater Western Sydney.

Incredibly, as a former AFL listed player, West would be eligible for next month's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft even after not nominating for last year's NAB AFL Draft.