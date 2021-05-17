Tom Clurey after breaking his jaw against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without key defender Tom Clurey for six weeks after he had surgery on a broken jaw.

Clurey was substituted out of Saturday night's 29-point loss to the Western Bulldogs after breaking his jaw in a head clash with Mitch Hannan.

The 27-year-old, a crucial part of Port Adelaide's defence, had surgery late on Sunday.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Clurey subbed out with jaw injury Tom Clurey has had to be subbed out of the game after suffering a suspected jaw injury from the collision

Meanwhile, the Power were optimistic running defender Dan Houston would be fit to face Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday after a week off with a shoulder injury.

Houston aggravated an existing AC joint injury in the round eight win over Adelaide.

Young gun Lachie Jones returns to full training this week, following ankle syndesmosis surgery last month, and could also be in the mix to return but will have to prove his fitness.

Xavier Duursma (knee) is still 8-10 weeks away while there is no timeline on Zak Butters' return date.

Port Adelaide is fifth on the ladder after a 6-3 start to the season.