Tom McDonald in action against Carlton in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Nine has been completed. Four charges were laid and there were no incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Darcy Tucker, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Zach Merrett, Essendon, during the first quarter of the Round Nine match between Essendon and Fremantle, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday May 16, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Andrew Phillips, Essendon, has been charged with Misconduct against Lachie Schultz, Fremantle, during the first quarter of the Round Nine match between Essendon and Fremantle, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday May 16, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Tom McDonald, Melbourne, has been charged with Kneeing Lachie Plowman, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round Nine match between Melbourne and Carlton, played at the MCG on Sunday May 16, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Dom Sheed, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Striking Lachlan Sholl, Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter if the Round Nine match between the West Coast Eagles and Adelaide Crows, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday May 16, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact.. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.