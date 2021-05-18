Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IF YOU could coach either Carlton or Collingwood, who would you choose?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew looks at the two old rivals, the position they find themselves in and asks each other which team has the better list and the brighter future.

Join the team as they also discuss the trades that have baffled us over the years, whether Port Adelaide is a genuine contender or flat-track bullies and look at the biggest NAB AFL Draft bolters so far this year.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round nine and looking ahead to round 10.

Episode guide

2.00 – Which could would you rather be coaching: Carlton or Collingwood?

7.45 – Should we be worried about Port Adelaide's premiership credentials?

11.45 – What are the trades that have left you baffled?

14.30 – Our favourite segment: Hang On A Second.

18.00 – We unveil the round nine NAB AFL Rising Star.

19.50 – Who is the biggest bolter in this year's NAB AFL Draft pool?

22.40 – Which veterans have surprised us this year?

28.00 – Another of our classic segments: Exchange Exchange

37.10 – Is Cam Guthrie a surprise Brownlow Medal chance?