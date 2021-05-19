IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge day of football.
In today's episode ...
- Recruit of the year: Nat and Damo throw up some of the names making a serious impact with their new club
- Fyfe under fire: Is it time to pull his game apart?
- Patrick Cripps' looming contract: What now for Carlton? Who should they lock away next?
- Could Clarko leave Hawks and let Sam Mitchell take over?
In this episode ...
0:32 – Damo's recruit of the year
2:17 – Nat has a different take
4:27 – The other honourable mentions
7:41 – Disappointing Dockers
9:13 – Freo's bad goalkicking led by its superstar Nat Fyfe
11:44 – Hawthorn coaching succession plan
13:45 – The ramifications for Carlton of Cripps' looming contract