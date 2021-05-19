Patrick Cripps after the round nine to Melbourne at the MCG on May 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge day of football.

In today's episode ...

- Recruit of the year: Nat and Damo throw up some of the names making a serious impact with their new club

- Fyfe under fire: Is it time to pull his game apart?

- Patrick Cripps' looming contract: What now for Carlton? Who should they lock away next?

- Could Clarko leave Hawks and let Sam Mitchell take over?

>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:32 – Damo's recruit of the year

2:17 – Nat has a different take

4:27 – The other honourable mentions

7:41 – Disappointing Dockers

9:13 – Freo's bad goalkicking led by its superstar Nat Fyfe

11:44 – Hawthorn coaching succession plan

13:45 – The ramifications for Carlton of Cripps' looming contract