Mark Blicavs of the Cats and Rowan Marshall of the Saints compete in a ruck contest during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has indicated Mark Blicavs will remain in the ruck in the "short-term" despite the Cats' defence being exposed for height in his absence last week.

St Kilda key forward Max King took four contested marks and threatened to bury the Cats before his inaccuracy (1.5) cost the Saints victory.

With Blicavs being used in tandem with Esava Ratugolea in the ruck and rotating through the wing, Scott said the Cats wouldn't throw out his plans ahead of Saturday's clash against Gold Coast and King's twin brother Ben at GMHBA Stadium.

Mark Blicavs of the Cats flies for a mark during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"The fact we didn't change it (against St Kilda) probably is a bit of a pointer to where we're thinking, at least in the short-term," Scott said on Wednesday.

"We think we've got flexibility in our team as well, so we'll keep talking about it.

"I think the 'Geelong are a better team with Blicavs at full-back' argument is starting to struggle a little bit when you look at the last 30 games or so.

"It's a constant debate we have internally around where Blicavs is best served but I don't think it's new us playing him up the ground a bit more.

"I think it will change again, I'm just not sure what that change will look like. Last week was a little extreme for us because, if you compare it to last year, we didn't have (Harry) Taylor, but we didn't have (Jake) Kolodjashnij as well."

Esava Ratugolea and Jack Henry of the Cats celebrate a win during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats have been unbeaten in their past two matches with Blicavs playing higher up the ground, leaving 192cm Jack Henry to play taller alongside Lachie Henderson.

Kolodjashnij (193cm) will be monitored after training on Wednesday over a possible return having missed the last three matches with a knee injury.

Small forward Luke Dahlhaus will be considered after a thoracic spine issue stemming from the round eight win over Richmond which caused a spasm last week and force him out of the win against the Saints.

Midfielder Brandan Parfitt remains in some doubt with a hand injury and appeared in discomfort at stages during training while wearing a glove, despite Scott suggesting he was fine after being stood on last week.

Geelong's Brandan Parfitt in action against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Spearhead Jeremy Cameron also ran laps away from the main group in the early parts of the session but should be fit to play off an eight-day break.

Scott added that the Cats had no plans to rest their veterans, including captain Joel Selwood, in the two games before their round 12 bye.

Scott also weighed into the debate around Richmond's number of home games played at the MCG after the Tigers complained about being forced to play Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium last week.

Jeremy Cameron of the Cats remonstrates with Dougal Howard of the Saints during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott has long been a proponent of clubs being able to choose their venues for 11 home games but suggested the Tigers' 14 matches scheduled at the MCG this season should provide them enough comfort.

"The way the competition's structured with 22 games, I think it's pretty clear each team should get 11 home games and they should get the opportunity to play them wherever they choose," Scott said.

"I think that's probably a starting point of an equal competition.

"How many games have Richmond played at the MCG? So, when you're saying we should play 15, 16, 17 (matches this year), I think that's stretching the friendship a little bit. "