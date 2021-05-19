IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news and peek into the future as footy rolls into round 10.
In today's episode ...
- Why the top eight is locked in
- Who wins the flag? The case for eight teams
- Damo's Grand Final prediction twist
- Nat bumps into Sam Mitchell ... find out what he said about Damo and AFL Daily
- Thursday night teams announcement is BACK
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:25 - Why the door to the top eight is shut
2:43 - The key to West Coast's chances
4:14 - Can Sydney's young guns go the distance?
5:40 - Port Adelaide's upside
7:11 - The "dynamic' Brisbane forward line
8:47 - Geelong the "reliables"
11:22 - The star-studded Western Bulldogs
13:13 - Can Melbourne overcome their own Demons?
15:26 - The simple argument for Richmond
17:30 - Damo and Nat make their Grand Final calls
17:55 - Thursday night teams is back, plus Sam Mitchell bumps into Nat ... find out what he said about Damo and AFL Daily