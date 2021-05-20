Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHAT are the trades that have left you baffled?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team looks at the most confusing deals made during the history of the Trade Period.

Join the crew as they also discuss who they would rather be coaching out of Carlton or Collingwood; consider whether Port Adelaide is a legitimate contender or a flat-track bully; and assess the biggest NAB AFL Draft bolters.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round nine and looking ahead to round 10.

Episode guide

2.00 – Which could would you rather be coaching: Carlton or Collingwood?

7.45 – Should we be worried about Port Adelaide's premiership credentials?

11.45 – What are the trades that have left you baffled?

14.30 – Our favourite segment: Hang On A Second.

18.00 – We unveil the round nine NAB AFL Rising Star.

19.50 – Who is the biggest bolter in this year's NAB AFL Draft pool?

22.40 – Which veterans have surprised us this year?

28.00 – Another of our classic segments: Exchange Exchange

37.10 – Is Cam Guthrie a surprise Brownlow Medal chance?