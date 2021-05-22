PRIDE is on the line for Carlton and Hawthorn today at the MCG as both sides look to rebound from losses last week.
In round nine, Hawthorn became the first team to lose to North Melbourne in 2021, while Carlton battled but never really threatened the undefeated Melbourne.
The Hawks sit in 17th place on the ladder with a 2-7 record, while Carlton has managed three wins and six losses, and sits in 13th place.
Ned Reeves, at 211cm tall, is set to debut for the Hawks after a run of strong form in the VFL, while Damon Greaves will play his first game for 2021 after being named but unused as the medical sub in round seven.
Jack Silvagni will return for the Blues after missing last week with concussion, while last week's medical sub Michael Gibbons has been elevated to the starting 22.
Young Blue Tom De Koning will play his first game of 2021 after being sidelined with a back injury and is set to partner former Hawk Marc Pittonet in the ruck.
Carlton will be without David Cuningham, who ruptured his ACL in the opening minutes of last week's game.
Luke Parks has been omitted from the Blues' team, while Levi Casboult is being managed.