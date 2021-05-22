MELBOURNE has suffered a blow with Christian Salem a late out for the clash against Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.
Salem has been replaced in the side by Neville Jetta.
Tom Sparrow has been listed as Melbourne's medical sub, while Ronin O'Connor has been listed for the Crows.
Adelaide v Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Adelaide: Nil
Melbourne: Christian Salem replaced in selected side by Neville Jetta
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Ronin O’Connor
Melbourne: Tom Sparrow
Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Zach Guthrie
Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Carlton: Nil
Hawthorn: Liam Shiels (neck soreness) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Josh Honey
Hawthorn: Josh Morris