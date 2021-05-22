Christian Salem of the Demons looks dejected after losing in round four, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has suffered a blow with Christian Salem a late out for the clash against Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Salem has been replaced in the side by Neville Jetta.

Tom Sparrow has been listed as Melbourne's medical sub, while Ronin O'Connor has been listed for the Crows.

Adelaide v Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Adelaide: Nil

Melbourne: Christian Salem replaced in selected side by Neville Jetta

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ronin O’Connor

Melbourne: Tom Sparrow

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Zach Guthrie

Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Nil

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels (neck soreness) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Josh Honey

Hawthorn: Josh Morris