BRISBANE has a chance to make a huge flag statement on Friday night when it takes on bogey team Richmond at the Gabba from 7.50pm AEST.

The Lions have won just one out of their past 16 encounters with the mighty Tigers and that was in last year's qualifying final. But Richmond still had the last laugh, taking out the premiership on Brisbane's home ground.

In 2021 it's a different story, however, with the Lions starting to soar and and the injury-hit Tigers struggling to find consistency.

A win for the Lions will see them secure their place in the top four, while the Tigers are holding on to their spot in the eight by their fingernails.

Brisbane has named Irish rookie James Madden for the clash with defenders Darcy Gardiner and Ryan Lester injured.

Richmond's speedy defender Rhyan Mansell is the only omission from last week's 23 but the Tigers go into the clash with long injury list.

Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Shai Bolton, Kane Lambert and Dion Prestia are just some of the big names on the sidelines.

Lion Tom Berry has been named as the medical sub, along with Tiger Will Martyn.

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Tom Berry

Richmond: Will Martyn