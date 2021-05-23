WEST Coast will take on Greater Western Sydney without gun recruit Alex Witherden after the defender was a late out for the clash at Giants Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Witherden has been ruled out with a groin injury and will be replaced by Jackson Nelson.

Jamaine Jones will be the Eagles' medical substitute, while Xavier O'Halloran will fill that role for the Giants.

The Giants suffered several injury losses during the week following a last-minute loss to Richmond, while the Eagles have won three on the trot.

Josh Kelly will captain the Giants for the first time, with both captain Stephen Coniglio and stand-in skipper Toby Greene ruled out with injuries.

GWS's injury list grew again on Friday night when it was revealed Jesse Hogan has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks after suffering a hamstring strain at training during the week.

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal for GWS against Richmond in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Perryman will also miss the clash after injuring his hamstring last week.

In some good news for GWS, Nick Haynes and Sam Reid will return from injury, while Jeremy Finlayson is back after serving a one-game suspension.

Shannon Hurn and Liam Ryan will return for the Eagles, while Jeremy McGovern will miss after sustaining a knee injury last week.

Young defender Harry Edwards has come into West Coast's line-up to cover McGovern's absence.

The Giants sit at ninth on the ladder with a 4-5 record, while the Eagles sit in seventh spot with a 6-3 record.

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

West Coast: Alex Witherden (groin) replaced in selected side by Jackson Nelson

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O'Halloran

West Coast: Jamaine Jones

