A HOST of former AFL players, including Billy Hartung, Flynn Appleby and Sam Durdin, have nominated for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft but the likely No.1 pick is yet to put his name in.

Clubs earlier this week were sent an updated list of nearly 500 prospects who have put themselves up for the mid-season intake on June 2, including a number of former listed players hoping to revive their AFL careers.

However, Sandringham Dragons ruckman/forward Jacob Edwards, who is considered the likely top choice for the mid-season pool after an exciting start to the season, is set to wait until Monday – the day before nominations close on Tuesday, May 25 – to make his call.

The 18-year-old is expected to nominate for the draft, however has been weighing up whether he waits until the end of the year when, at this rate, he would be expected to be a first-round selection.

Who goes No.1? All your mid-season draft questions answered Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge explain how the upcoming mid-season draft will work

A longer-term contract beyond 18 months would likely be agreed once he lands at a club, with North Melbourne in the box seat to take him with the top choice.

Former Adelaide pair Tyson Stengle and Riley Knight are others who have been watched by clubs but had not nominated by the time the AFL approved the list to clubs on Wednesday, the same for Oakleigh ruckman Ned Moyle, who shapes as an early selection in the mid-season draft.

Prospects who nominated for last year's NAB AFL Draft but were overlooked are eligible for the mid-season draft, as are players who have formerly been on AFL lists.

The hard-running Hartung, who played 76 games for the Hawks and Roos, including 20 in Hawthorn's 2015 premiership season, has been playing in the SANFL with North Adelaide.

Flynn Appleby in action for the Kangaroos in the VFL in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Appleby was considered by the Kangaroos as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing after being delisted by Collingwood but has been playing in the Kangaroos' VFL side, while former Kangaroos defender and first-round pick Durdin has also added his name to the nominations list after returning to the SANFL and playing with Glenelg.

Former volleyballer Alex Mirkov and son-of-a-gun Tyler Roos, who AFL.com.au revealed on Thursday had been given special permission to nominate for the mid-season draft, have officially joined the list of nominees, with it growing by more than 150 names since the League first relayed it to clubs.

Clubs are expecting between 10-15 picks at the mid-season draft despite many more list positions available to be filled under AFL rules.