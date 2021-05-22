Riley Thilthorpe celebrates with Adelaide supporters after the Crows' win over Melbourne in round 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks says his developing side's incredible upset victory over Melbourne on Saturday will give his players invaluable belief.

The Crows trailed Melbourne by 16 points late in the fourth quarter at Adelaide Oval but kicked the last three goals of the game to seal a win for the ages against the previously undefeated Demons.

Nicks praised his players for hanging in there when Melbourne came charging in the last term.

He said winning a match after being behind late was an important experience for his developing group to go through

"As a young group they [now have] this experience of 'we can come from behind'," Nicks said.

"They get belief in that moment and that scenario. We put the foot on the accelerator a little bit harder in that last [quarter].

"We took a couple of risks when we were down by three [goals] and some of those risks paid off.

"So I think the guys will come out of this game feeling really good about the work we've done."

Saturday's win not only ended Melbourne's unbeaten start to the year but also broke a five-game losing streak for the Crows.

Despite the mounting losses, Nicks said his group never lost belief in its ability to win.

"I know we lost too many games in a row but behind closed doors the belief is there," he said.

"We've been patchy in games where we've stopped playing for 15 minutes or a quarter and that's cost us the game.

"But we've got a lot of things that we're working on that we're doing really well.

"So we believe, but we've got improving to do to make sure we can compete and win more games week in and week out."

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin wouldn't be drawn into comment on a contentious out-of-bounds decision that shaped the game's frantic final minute.

After Taylor Walker put the Crows in front by a point, the Demons attacked and Adelaide's five-gamer Nick Murray handballed towards the boundary line deep in defence.

The handball went perilously close to being a point – and was also perilously close to being deliberate out-of-bounds and giving Melbourne a shot at goal.

"It (deliberate out-of-bounds) is still one of those areas that we are still finding our way as a game," Goodwin said, refusing to be drawn further.

He was more concerned with his side's defensive efforts during the loss, and said he thought Adelaide were superior in the turnover phase of the game.

"We are disappointed in those aspects of the game, and there's little things late in the game you'd like to do better from a game state perspective in tight games," Goodwin said.

"So we'll learn and grow and get better and we've got to use this loss to do that.

"But you have to give credit to Adelaide, I thought they were sensational today."

However Goodwin was full of praise for midfielder Clayton Oliver, who was a clear standout for the Demons.

Oliver finished the game with 38 disposals (including 27 contested), 13 clearances and three goals.

"He's having a sensational season and again tonight, his ability to win the ball at contest areas and have an influence forward of centre was really strong for us," he said.

"He just backs up every week, he plays the same way, he plays with a competitiveness and he executed really well tonight."