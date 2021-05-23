WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson says his side “needs to own” its poor form on the road after losing another away game, this time to Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

The Eagles have a perfect home record (5-0) but have only beaten Hawthorn at the MCG in their five matches outside Western Australia this season.

Poor form away from home has been a recurring theme for West Coast in recent years and could again prevent it from pushing for an all-important top four position and at least one final at Optus Stadium.

“That's the reality, so we need to own it,” Simpson said after the 16-point loss to the Giants.

"People will look at it like that, and that's no worries because if you don't win on the road you can be critical, go for your life. It doesn't really change what we do.

"I think most people's away record is not as good as their home record, but we'll accept it, no excuses.

"We want to play a really consistent, strong brand every week. Today I thought we were pretty good, but not good enough.”

The Eagles could be boosted by the return of Elliot Yeo next week as he recovers from a long-term battle with osteitis pubis.

The two-time All-Australian last played in the round 11 clash with Carlton last year prior to lining up for the Eagles' WAFL team on Saturday.

The star midfielder collected 13 disposals and eight tackles against East Perth and would be a welcome addition to a midfield overwhelmed by the Giants.

“He's a chance, so we've got to work through that,” Simpson said.

“We've been really patient with 'Yeoey', it's always been a longer-term view.

“If he pulls up great, fresh, got his minutes in, had eight or nine tackles and is jumping out of his skin on Monday, we can talk. But if he pulled up a little bit sore, and these things you don't feel pain-free straight away, he might need another week.”

Josh Kelly was one of the key Giants midfielders to steer his side to victory, starring in his first game as captain for the club.

The 26-year-old gathered 25 classy disposals, with 13 contested, and laid eight tackles as he again spent plenty of time in his preferred midfield position.

Leon Cameron was especially proud of how a young Giants group was able to outrun an experienced Eagles line-up that had eight players with more than 150 games under their belts.

"Josh Kelly captains the club today, Jacob Hopper is in our leadership group, Lachie Whitfield is in our leadership group, those three boys really stepped up when they needed to,” Cameron said.

"You can't underestimate as soon as you get that word 'captain' in front of you, how people can handle it. Some people can absorb it straight away, some people can think about it too much and it can affect their own performance.

"I just think [Kelly] was so measured, went about his business in his way. He's a fine young lad who's just playing some really good footy. His last seven weeks have been superb for us.”