AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news.

star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another massive round of football.

In this episode ...

- Confusion over the Holman and Plowman bans

- THAT handball in the spotlight and the umpire's non-call

- Richmond bleeds ... and now in a 'perilous' position

- Where is St Kilda at? Has its moneyball approach backfired?

- A Friday night cracker is coming

In this episode ...



0:27 – The "disconnect" between the game's decision makers

0:57 – Nick Holman and Lachie Plowman incidents in the spotlight

2:42 – Did Holman do anything wrong in his tackle?

4:44 – Comparing the Holman and Plowman suspensions with Darcy Fogarty's fine

5:19 – Revisiting the umpiring at the end of Adelaide v Melbourne

6:40 – Damien Hardwick's comments are not humble

8:07 – How are Richmond placed at 5-5?

10:43 – Has St Kilda's "moneyball" strategy worked?

12:35 – Bontempelli just keeps getting better

13:31 – Excitement building for Demons v Bulldogs cracker