IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another massive round of football.
In this episode ...
- Confusion over the Holman and Plowman bans
- THAT handball in the spotlight and the umpire's non-call
- Richmond bleeds ... and now in a 'perilous' position
- Where is St Kilda at? Has its moneyball approach backfired?
- A Friday night cracker is coming
0:27 – The "disconnect" between the game's decision makers
0:57 – Nick Holman and Lachie Plowman incidents in the spotlight
2:42 – Did Holman do anything wrong in his tackle?
4:44 – Comparing the Holman and Plowman suspensions with Darcy Fogarty's fine
5:19 – Revisiting the umpiring at the end of Adelaide v Melbourne
6:40 – Damien Hardwick's comments are not humble
8:07 – How are Richmond placed at 5-5?
10:43 – Has St Kilda's "moneyball" strategy worked?
12:35 – Bontempelli just keeps getting better
13:31 – Excitement building for Demons v Bulldogs cracker