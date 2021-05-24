Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH five trades to use before the first bye round, coaches need to make sure they’ve got ample players for each weekend of the multi-bye rounds.

Common strategy is to have more players with a bye in the latter rounds in order to trade in players who are coming off a bye. There’s no better way to play the bye rounds than trade out a cash cow for a premium.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Enter Saint Ryan Byrnes (MID, $337,000) and Pie Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $349,000).

St Kilda and Collingwood have the round 14 bye which means they will play through the next three weeks and with their negative breakevens, will generate significant cash ready to be traded when they have their bye.

On the latest episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast, Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through key bye round trading strategy and plenty of names to have on your radar as you make your moves.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

3:45 - Is Jack Macrae the next pig in the pen?

7:00 - How good has Aaron Hall been?

11:00 - Roy laments Liam Baker's negative dozen.

12:45 - Mitch Duncan and Adam Treloar are big injury issues for this week.

18:00 - Fantasy scores from VFL, WAFL and SANFL.

22:00 - Bye round preparation.

27:20 - Caleb Poulter and Ryan Byrnes could be the keys to bye success.

32:40 - AT $564k, Dustin Martin is still a huge option to bring in as a MID/FWD.

37:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

41:30 - Who to pick out of Dustin Martin and Jake Lloyd or Lachie Hunter and Steele Sidebottom?

46:00 - Thoughts on the upcoming DPPs.

50:15 - Dayne Zorko v Sam Docherty.

54:10 - Is Michael Walters a value pick?

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.