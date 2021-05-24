AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news heading into round 11.

- St Kilda's retro-fitting history with 'bizarre' public messaging

- Clarko v Reality: Jeff and Al not - and never were - on the same page

- Collingwood butchers its messaging and butchers it business

- How Bombers are selling the future

- Brownlow medallists to return

In this episode ...

0:28 – St Kilda's strange 'reselling of a dream'

3:41 – What is going wrong for the Saints?

5:40 – St Kilda's list management in the spotlight

7:21 – How different clubs handle their 'messaging'

9:44 – Possible Dangerfield and Neale return dates

10:53 – How Geelong and Brisbane have grown in the absence of their stars

14:05 – Some of the clubs that have struggled with injuries

15:09 – AFL concedes THAT handball was deliberate