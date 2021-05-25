Lachie Plowman and Jaeger O'Meara collide in the Blues' R10 clash with the Hawks on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will consider its options for appeal after Lachie Plowman's two-match ban for rough conduct against Hawthorn's Jaeger O'Meara was upheld by the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Richmond was also unsuccessful in appealing Marlion Pickett's one-match ban for striking Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich in the second of three cases being heard.

After a marathon hearing, the three-member panel of Richard Loveridge, David Neitz and Wayne Henwood found Plowman guilty of careless conduct in the incident that left O'Meara concussed on Saturday.

If the Blues accept the finding and choose not to take the case to the AFL Appeals Board, he will miss matches against Sydney and West Coast and be available in round 14 against Greater Western Sydney.

After hearing 90 minutes of evidence from both parties, the jury took 30 minutes to deliberate and found Plowman guilty.

They said he chose to bump, rather than attempt to mark, upholding the careless conduct part of the Match Review Officer's initial charge.

"The player (Plowman) came to the contest at speed, was aware of the presence of O'Meara and executed a bump, and is therefore guilty of rough conduct," chairman Ross Howie said.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Concussion concern for O'Meara in brutal collision Jaegar O'Meara feeling the effects after this clash

Plowman's defence attempted to clear the careless conduct charge, saying it was a collision as part of a marking contest and not an election to bump.

The Blues defender spoke at length, saying he had eyes only for the ball and he only caught a glimpse of O'Meara late.

He said he was attempting to spoil and never turned sideways to brace or bump.

"I've got my fist closed with my right hand ready to spoil the ball and my eyes are on the ball," Plowman said.

Carlton lawyer Peter O'Farrell pleaded for the panel to consider Plowman's "exemplary" record and reduce the two-game ban, but it was to no avail.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Blues said they would assess their options before deciding whether to appeal the finding.

Meanwhile, dual premiership Tiger Pickett fronted the Tribunal in the second hearing and attempted to have his strike downgraded from medium impact to low, which would have resulted in a financial sanction.

The midfielder argued he was attempting to tackle Starcevich when he made high contact and the majority of the impact was to the top of his opponent's shoulder and armpit before sliding high.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions fume after Pickett reported for striking Marlion Pickett goes in the book after collecting Brandon Starcevich late in this incident

AFL counsel Jeff Gleeson described Pickett's action as a "round-arm swinging motion" that had the potential to cause more serious injury than had resulted.

"It was more good luck than management that Starcevich was able to get up and play out the game," he said.

The jury agreed there was a risk of more serious injury and decided a meaningful portion of the contact had been made high on Starcevich.

More to come