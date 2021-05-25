AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another massive round of football.

- Collingwood president Mark Korda's 'passionate' letter to members - how does this help?

- COVID chaos, Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch cancelled

- 'Wildcard' Buddy's road to 1000 goals - it will never happen again

- Richmond and its Shai Bolton investigation - how did he break his hand?

- All the latest on the Tribunal ... did they get it right?

0:29 - Mark Korda's letter to Collingwood members

1:37 – The aspects of mixed messaging, and 'lecture-y' nature of the letter

3:38 – Will this letter save Korda?

5:54 – Victoria's latest COVID crisis

7:00 – Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch cancelled

8:03 – Will Lance Franklin kick his 1000th goal this season?

9:23 – The impact of Buddy the 'wildcard'

12:00 – The Shai Bolton/Daniel Rioli investigation. How did Bolton break his hand?

14:11 – Lachie Plowman's two-game suspension in the spotlight