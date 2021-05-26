Sam Powell-Pepper and Tom Jonas high five fans after winning the round 10 clash with Collingwood at the MCG on May 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide players and staff members who were at the MCG on Sunday will have to undergo COVID-19 tests after they reportedly shared a commercial flight home with fans believed to be located in Zone 4.

The players will have to wait for results before they can return to the club and train.

The news comes as thousands of fans who watched Port's win over Collingwood have been assessed as a 'close contact' after a positive COVID case attended the match.

The Department of Health Victoria issued text messages to fans impacted after 11pm AEST on Tuesday night. They have been asked to undergo a COVID test immediately and isolate until they return a negative test.

It relates to anyone seated in Zone 4 at the MCG, sitting between bays M1 and M16 on level one of the Great Southern Stand. The AFL said on Wednesday that "a deep clean of the identified zone" was now being undertaken.

Port Adelaide fans before the round 10 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on May 23, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns

The fresh exposure site comes as the Victorian government confirmed the state had recorded its ninth positive COVID-19 case linked to the 'Whittlesea cluster' in Melbourne's north earlier on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Cricket Club will work with the Department of Health Victoria to review CCTV footage to determine whether the positive case ventured into other areas of the ground.

Some individuals with the closest contact to the positive case can expect to be contacted directly by health authorities with more specific advice.

Others in attendance at the match, but not situated in the listed areas, are being asked to check for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

>> GET OUT OF VICTORIA Three clubs take flight

>> COVID SCARE Dogs told to isolate

>> READ THE AFL STATEMENT ON MCG CONTACT TRACING

The AFL has been working with venues this season to ensure QR code check-ins upon arrival to provide further data. Since round six, fans attending all matches in Victoria have been required to submit contact details linked to their seat when purchasing tickets.

If you attended Sunday’s game in the location listed below, please get tested and stay safe. https://t.co/ogGaNG8PZo — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) May 25, 2021

The AFL and clubs put ticket sales for this weekend's round 11 matches on hold on Tuesday morning amid the latest outbreak. Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino said a decision on crowds for this weekend wouldn't be made on Tuesday and that the government would need more time to make a call.

Western Bulldogs players, staff and officials underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday morning after a staff member attended Highpoint Shopping Centre during an exposure period. They are isolating until they return negative tests, however, players are expected to be cleared to train on Wednesday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Melbourne on Friday night.

All players and staff at the Western Bulldogs have tested negative to COVID-19 and resumed at training this morning. @aflcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) May 25, 2021

>> Watch all the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft picks LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.30pm AEST on Wednesday, June 2