ESSENDON is making a mad dash out of Victoria under AFL and Western Australia Government orders.

The Bombers were told on Tuesday night at 8pm AEST that they needed to leave Victoria due to the state's latest COVID-19 scare.

All match-day staff and players will leave for Perth this morning (Wednesday).

They will be tested upon arrival and isolate until they receive negative results ahead of Saturday's clash with West Coast.

After having COVID tests this morning, Carlton players and match-day staff will fly to Sydney this afternoon for their clash with the Swans on Sunday. They will also isolate until they return a negative test.

