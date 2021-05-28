WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season up and running, naturally, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is also up and about.
So what's Damo saying about your club? What's he saying about the AFL? Check it out.
Oh, and be sure you tune in to AFL Daily as Nat and Damo put the spotlight on all the big issues. Check it out.
IF ...
you’re obsessed with the art of footy ...
THEN ...
it doesn’t get better than watching Texan kick a drop punt, from any distance in any circumstance. As cool and perfect as last week's match winning kick against the Demons was, his best drop punt will forever be the one he drilled 50m onto the chest of Charlie Cameron to seal the 2015 elimination final.
IF ..
some thought the loss of David Noble as footy department boss was going to pose problems even before the season started and that Lachie Neale's absence through serious injury was going to prove a major setback ...
THEN ...
those thoughts were terribly misplaced. A very serious, well run, holistic operation which is up to its eyeballs in 2021 premiership hope.
IF ...
the Blues can back up a win against the woeful Hawks with another one against the well-credentialled Swans ...
THEN ...
I may start taking notice. May.
IF ...
a proverbial war was being fought among the footy industry ...
THEN ...
I'd want to be a member of Taylor Adams' side, even if he was on one leg. An old-school warrior actually too brave for his own good, he will unfortunately miss more footy after sustaining more damage to his problematic knee in his comeback last weekend.
IF ...
Elliot Yeo is a big in for the Eagles for Saturday night's match ...
THEN ...
Jakey Stringer is an equal in for the Bombers. Compiling an impactful, very nice season.
IF ...
Rory Lobb ever finds consistency, and let's face it, he hasn’t with two clubs in eight seasons ...
THEN ...
he will be one of the game's most influential players. Extraordinarily talented, hope that his four-goal, match-winning efforts against the Swans last week become the norm.
IF ...
Geelong has got itself to 7-3 with just two matches from Danger ...
THEN ...
look out when he returns. Will miss again in round 11 against the Pies, but he will be back for the next match, round 13, after a Cats bye.
IF ...
there comes a time in club's life where a game of footy just has to be won ...
THEN ...
it's Saturday night for the Suns. Against the woeful Hawks in a match rescheduled to the SCG, Gold Coast must prove it stands for something.
IF ...
one player deserved a change of luck in 2021 after a torrid period with septic arthritis in his back, hips, ankle and wrist ...
THEN ...
it was Sam Taylor. Out again, this time with ankle damage. One of the most very important on the Giants list.
IF ...
there seemed nothing for the Hawks upon which to get excited about in 2021 ...
THEN ...
come on down Shaun Burgoyne. Returning in round 11 for game No.396. Back on target to achieve something only four players have managed in the game's history.
IF ...
Maxxy Gawn is already a four-time All-Australian ...
THEN ...
he's tracking beautifully to add a fifth. Looms alongside Bont as the most important player heading into this week's Friday night lights.
IF ...
round 11 is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, and the beginning of two weeks of beautiful celebration of Indigenous AFL talent ...
THEN ...
a name which sometimes unfortunately gets overlooked in discussions about all-time indigenous greats is Jimmy Krakouer. One of the greats.
IF ...
Kenny is prepared to drop Hartlett ...
THEN ...
it's a potential game-changer. At the very least, omitting a gun player will send a message to every other teammate that season 2021 is on an edge.
IF ...
you look at the ins for the Tigers in round 11 ...
THEN ...
it's a good week for the brawlers. Shai Bolton and Callum Coleman-Jones among the potential ins for Sunday's Sunday's match against the Crows. Would still really like to be told by the Tigers how Bolton busted his wrist. Transparency. Only when it suits.
IF ...
the selection axe was threatened ...
THEN ...
with, due respect to Jacks Bytel and Lonie, it was clearly more a hatchet, with those two the only unforced omissions among five changes after a 111-point loss to the Dogs.
IF ...
Tom Hickey is my choice, at this stage of 2021 anyway, as recruit of the year ...
THEN ...
his absence with injury for Sunday's game against the Blues leaves the Swans vulnerable.
IF ...
Rhys Mathieson says he's the barometer of the Lions ...
THEN ...
Elliot Yeo is definitely the barometer of the Eagles. The two time-All-Australian, two-time best-and-fairest back for round 11 2021, having not played since round 11, 2020. Eagles flag hopes alive again.
IF ...
the Dunkley unavailability has been covered ...
THEN ...
Treloar being added to the outs might stretch things in the back half of the season.
AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL
IF ...
an umpire thought it was worthy of a free kick but the MRO deemed it to be worthy of a two-match ban only to see the Tribunal dismiss that charge and ultimately agree with the umpire ...
THEN ...
Houston, we've got a problem. Again. Nick Holman's tackle of Mitch Duncan the new Exhibit A of how one act on a football field can be both perfect and sanctionable.