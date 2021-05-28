IF Kenny is prepared to drop Hamish Hartlett ... THEN. Picture: AFL Media

IF ...

you’re obsessed with the art of footy ...

THEN ...

it doesn’t get better than watching Texan kick a drop punt, from any distance in any circumstance. As cool and perfect as last week's match winning kick against the Demons was, his best drop punt will forever be the one he drilled 50m onto the chest of Charlie Cameron to seal the 2015 elimination final.

Last two mins: It's Tex time as Crows stun unbeaten Dees A thrilling finish between the Crows and the Dees in round 10 at the Adelaide Oval

IF ..

some thought the loss of David Noble as footy department boss was going to pose problems even before the season started and that Lachie Neale's absence through serious injury was going to prove a major setback ...

THEN ...

those thoughts were terribly misplaced. A very serious, well run, holistic operation which is up to its eyeballs in 2021 premiership hope.

Dayne Zorko of the Lions (top) celebrates with teammates during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the Blues can back up a win against the woeful Hawks with another one against the well-credentialled Swans ...

THEN ...

I may start taking notice. May.

Eddie Betts of the Blues celebrates during the 2021 AFL Round 10 match between Carlton and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

a proverbial war was being fought among the footy industry ...

THEN ...

I'd want to be a member of Taylor Adams' side, even if he was on one leg. An old-school warrior actually too brave for his own good, he will unfortunately miss more footy after sustaining more damage to his problematic knee in his comeback last weekend.

Taylor Adams of the Magpies is tackled by Willem Drew and Ollie Wines of the Power during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Elliot Yeo is a big in for the Eagles for Saturday night's match ...

THEN ...

Jakey Stringer is an equal in for the Bombers. Compiling an impactful, very nice season.

Stringer snap sends Bombers faithful into frenzy Jake Stringer is pumped after landing a super snap in the last

IF ...

Rory Lobb ever finds consistency, and let's face it, he hasn’t with two clubs in eight seasons ...

THEN ...

he will be one of the game's most influential players. Extraordinarily talented, hope that his four-goal, match-winning efforts against the Swans last week become the norm.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal in round 10, 2021: Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Geelong has got itself to 7-3 with just two matches from Danger ...

THEN ...

look out when he returns. Will miss again in round 11 against the Pies, but he will be back for the next match, round 13, after a Cats bye.

Patrick Dangerfield in action against North Melbourne in round five on April 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there comes a time in club's life where a game of footy just has to be won ...

THEN ...

it's Saturday night for the Suns. Against the woeful Hawks in a match rescheduled to the SCG, Gold Coast must prove it stands for something.

Suns players look dejected after round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

one player deserved a change of luck in 2021 after a torrid period with septic arthritis in his back, hips, ankle and wrist ...

THEN ...

it was Sam Taylor. Out again, this time with ankle damage. One of the most very important on the Giants list.

Sam Taylor of the Giants handballs during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there seemed nothing for the Hawks upon which to get excited about in 2021 ...

THEN ...

come on down Shaun Burgoyne. Returning in round 11 for game No.396. Back on target to achieve something only four players have managed in the game's history.

Shaun Burgoyne in Hawthorn's Indigenous jumper. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

Maxxy Gawn is already a four-time All-Australian ...

THEN ...

he's tracking beautifully to add a fifth. Looms alongside Bont as the most important player heading into this week's Friday night lights.

Max Gawn and Rowan Marshall battling it out in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

round 11 is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, and the beginning of two weeks of beautiful celebration of Indigenous AFL talent ...

THEN ...

a name which sometimes unfortunately gets overlooked in discussions about all-time indigenous greats is Jimmy Krakouer. One of the greats.

Nyoongar Footy Magic: Jim Krakouer This episode profiles Nyoongar man Jim Krakouer who grew up in Mt Barker, Western Australia. Krakouer was 1986 North Melbourne Fairest and Best, three- time leading goal kicker, Indigenous Team of the Century and North Melbourne Team of the Cent...

IF ...

Kenny is prepared to drop Hartlett ...

THEN ...

it's a potential game-changer. At the very least, omitting a gun player will send a message to every other teammate that season 2021 is on an edge.

Hamish Hartlett in action against Fremantle in round 23, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you look at the ins for the Tigers in round 11 ...

THEN ...

it's a good week for the brawlers. Shai Bolton and Callum Coleman-Jones among the potential ins for Sunday's Sunday's match against the Crows. Would still really like to be told by the Tigers how Bolton busted his wrist. Transparency. Only when it suits.

Shai Bolton at Punt Road Oval with his wrist in a guard on May 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the selection axe was threatened ...

THEN ...

with, due respect to Jacks Bytel and Lonie, it was clearly more a hatchet, with those two the only unforced omissions among five changes after a 111-point loss to the Dogs.

The Saints walk off after they were defeated by the Bulldogs during round 10. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Tom Hickey is my choice, at this stage of 2021 anyway, as recruit of the year ...

THEN ...

his absence with injury for Sunday's game against the Blues leaves the Swans vulnerable.

Tom Hickey tussles with Shane Mumford. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Rhys Mathieson says he's the barometer of the Lions ...

THEN ...

Elliot Yeo is definitely the barometer of the Eagles. The two time-All-Australian, two-time best-and-fairest back for round 11 2021, having not played since round 11, 2020. Eagles flag hopes alive again.

'The Barometer' is real, blow up THIS system, AFL puts everyone on notice Damian Barrett discusses an intriguing Lion, the 1st v 2nd blockbuster this Friday night and more

IF ...

the Dunkley unavailability has been covered ...

THEN ...

Treloar being added to the outs might stretch things in the back half of the season.

Adam Treloar walks from Marvel Stadium in a moon boot in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

an umpire thought it was worthy of a free kick but the MRO deemed it to be worthy of a two-match ban only to see the Tribunal dismiss that charge and ultimately agree with the umpire ...

THEN ...

Houston, we've got a problem. Again. Nick Holman's tackle of Mitch Duncan the new Exhibit A of how one act on a football field can be both perfect and sanctionable.