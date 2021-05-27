ST KILDA has delivered on its promise to make change at the selection table after a horror loss in round 10, with five players making way for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Collingwood, meanwhile, has been hit with injury and will be without injured midfielder Taylor Adams, who is one of four forced changes for the Magpies' clash against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

In a big Thursday night of selection news, West Coast has recalled star midfielder Elliot Yeo after one match in the WAFL following a near 10-month battle with osteitis pubis.

And Port Adelaide has dumped vice-captain and favourite son Hamish Hartlett after a dip in form and an inconsistent season so far for the defender.

Richmond has called on developing tall Callum Coleman-Jones to replace star forward Tom Lynch, naming the 200cm 21-year-old in the starting 18 for the Tigers' clash against Adelaide.

The Saints, who lost to the Western Bulldogs by 111 points in round 10, have omitted Jack Bytel and Jack Lonie, while defender James Frawley, ruck/forward Shaun McKernan and defender Hunter Clark are all out injured.

Defender Oscar Clavarino will play his first game for the club after a 1283-day wait, while Luke Dunstan, Nick Coffield and Mason Wood all return.

Friday, May 28

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.English, P.Lipinski, R.Garcia

Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Treloar (ankle), A.Scott (managed), Le.Young (medi-sub)

New: Riley Garcia

Last week's sub: L.Young (replaced A.Treloar)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Salem

Out: N.Jetta (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)

Saturday, May 29

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Bianco, B.Sier, J.Madgen

Out: T.Brown (shoulder), B.McCreery (calf), J.Thomas (ankle), T.Adams (knee)

New: Trent Bianco

Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes

Out: M.Duncan (concussion), Z.Guthrie (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced M.Duncan)

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: S.Taylor (ankle)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (unused)

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: L.Dunstan, O.Clavarino, N.Coffield, M.Wood

Out: J.Bytel (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), J.Frawley (shoulder), S.McKernan (toe), H.Clark (groin)

New: Oscar Clavarino

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Scott (unused)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar

Out: J.Corbett (omitted), C.Graham (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Rosas (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: S.Burgoyne, L.Shiels

Out: K.Hartigan (suspension), J.O'Meara (concussion), O.Hanrahan (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Yeo

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Jones (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Stringer

Out: H.Jones (managed), B.Ham (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

Sunday, May 30

Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin, J.Caddy, S.Bolton, C.Coleman-Jones, D.Prestia, M.Chol, T.Dow

Out: J.Ross (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), T.Lynch (knee), P.Naish (hamstring)

Last week's sub: W.Martyn (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Hamill, B.Frampton, A.McPherson

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: R.O’Connor (unused)

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Sinclair, K.Brand, J.McInerney, J.Amartey, C.O'Riordan, J.Bell, L.Taylor

Out: N.Blakey (omitted), R.Fox (eye), T.Hickey (knee), R.Clarke (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (replaced R.Fox)

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, J.Martin, L.Casboult

Out: L.Plowman (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Lienert, M.Frederick, B.Woodcock, O.Fantasia

Out: H.Hartlett (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Bergman (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brayshaw, T.Duman, J.Western, L.Meek

Out: M.Taberner (ankle)

New: Joel Western

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Taberner)