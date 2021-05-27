ST KILDA has delivered on its promise to make change at the selection table after a horror loss in round 10, with five players making way for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.
Collingwood, meanwhile, has been hit with injury and will be without injured midfielder Taylor Adams, who is one of four forced changes for the Magpies' clash against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.
In a big Thursday night of selection news, West Coast has recalled star midfielder Elliot Yeo after one match in the WAFL following a near 10-month battle with osteitis pubis.
And Port Adelaide has dumped vice-captain and favourite son Hamish Hartlett after a dip in form and an inconsistent season so far for the defender.
Richmond has called on developing tall Callum Coleman-Jones to replace star forward Tom Lynch, naming the 200cm 21-year-old in the starting 18 for the Tigers' clash against Adelaide.
The Saints, who lost to the Western Bulldogs by 111 points in round 10, have omitted Jack Bytel and Jack Lonie, while defender James Frawley, ruck/forward Shaun McKernan and defender Hunter Clark are all out injured.
Defender Oscar Clavarino will play his first game for the club after a 1283-day wait, while Luke Dunstan, Nick Coffield and Mason Wood all return.
Friday, May 28
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.English, P.Lipinski, R.Garcia
Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Treloar (ankle), A.Scott (managed), Le.Young (medi-sub)
New: Riley Garcia
Last week's sub: L.Young (replaced A.Treloar)
MELBOURNE
In: C.Salem
Out: N.Jetta (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)
Saturday, May 29
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Bianco, B.Sier, J.Madgen
Out: T.Brown (shoulder), B.McCreery (calf), J.Thomas (ankle), T.Adams (knee)
New: Trent Bianco
Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)
GEELONG
In: M.Holmes
Out: M.Duncan (concussion), Z.Guthrie (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced M.Duncan)
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: S.Taylor (ankle)
Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (unused)
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: L.Dunstan, O.Clavarino, N.Coffield, M.Wood
Out: J.Bytel (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), J.Frawley (shoulder), S.McKernan (toe), H.Clark (groin)
New: Oscar Clavarino
Last week's sub: T.Highmore (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Scott (unused)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar
Out: J.Corbett (omitted), C.Graham (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Rosas (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: S.Burgoyne, L.Shiels
Out: K.Hartigan (suspension), J.O'Meara (concussion), O.Hanrahan (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: E.Yeo
Out: H.Edwards (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Jones (unused)
ESSENDON
In: J.Stringer
Out: H.Jones (managed), B.Ham (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
Sunday, May 30
Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Cotchin, J.Caddy, S.Bolton, C.Coleman-Jones, D.Prestia, M.Chol, T.Dow
Out: J.Ross (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), T.Lynch (knee), P.Naish (hamstring)
Last week's sub: W.Martyn (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: W.Hamill, B.Frampton, A.McPherson
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: R.O’Connor (unused)
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: C.Sinclair, K.Brand, J.McInerney, J.Amartey, C.O'Riordan, J.Bell, L.Taylor
Out: N.Blakey (omitted), R.Fox (eye), T.Hickey (knee), R.Clarke (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Clarke (replaced R.Fox)
CARLTON
In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, J.Martin, L.Casboult
Out: L.Plowman (suspension)
Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Lienert, M.Frederick, B.Woodcock, O.Fantasia
Out: H.Hartlett (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Bergman (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Brayshaw, T.Duman, J.Western, L.Meek
Out: M.Taberner (ankle)
New: Joel Western
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Taberner)