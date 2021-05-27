The AFL has today announced the NAB AFLW U19 Championships and Round Six of the NAB League Boys fixture will not proceed as planned as a result of the Circuit Breaker Lockdown announced by the Victorian State Government this morning.
Games postponed due to Circuit Breaker Lockdown in Victoria
