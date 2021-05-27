Joe Daniher during the round four match against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan had a chat to Joe Daniher about his goalkicking this week – and told him to kick however he liked.

Daniher's kicking technique has been the source of much scrutiny for a large portion of his 118-game career, and again came into the spotlight when kicking 1.4 against Richmond last week.

After missing a couple of set shots from handy positions with traditional drop punts, Daniher unleashed a superb right-footed around-the-corner shot to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Joe's kicking woes against the Tigers Joe Daniher's goalkicking radar goes awry during Brisbane's win over Richmond in round 10, 2021

Fagan said he spoke to Daniher to clear the mind of his free agent recruit.

"It's a work in progress for him," Fagan said.

"I think all players have to find their own way that suits them. That's what works best for them under pressure.

"He might have been nervous about kicking around the corner because I hadn't talked to him about it.

"I said to him this week 'if you're more comfortable kicking around the corner, I'm fine with that, mate, if that's what makes you more accurate'.

"He hasn't been with us that long, we keep learning about him and he keeps learning about us."

Joe Daniher of the Lions kicks the ball during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniher has kicked 17.15 for the season and been everything – and more than – the Lions could have asked for.

He is playing the second ruck role behind Oscar McInerney and is influencing around the ground as much as inside 50, highlighted by 11 score involvements against the Tigers.

Fagan said the Lions were unlikely to make any changes for Saturday's match against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, with Lachie Neale (ankle) and Jarrod Berry (groin) not ready to return.

Cam Rayner ran for the first time on Tuesday since rupturing his ACL in March, but Brisbane's coach said there'd be no miracle comeback before the end of the season.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner celebrates a goal against Gold Coast in round 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'll be trying to give himself every chance to get back by the end of the year, but he'd have to defy all the laws of medicine to do it.

"We'll look after him and make sure when he comes back he's well and truly ready."

Rayner has extended his current contract by two years until the end of 2025.