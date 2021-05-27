Ned Moyle (R) up against Max Heath in the NAB League clash between Oakleigh and Sandringham on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS likely to be only for one week, but Oakleigh Chargers big man Ned Moyle has entered AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year after a standout performance last round.

Moyle is expected to be selected in the first handful of picks at next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, so his stay in this line-up will be fleeting, but his performances cannot be ignored.

The 19-year-old, who stands 204cm, had 19 disposals, 23 hitouts, six tackles and eight clearances in Oakleigh's defeat to the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League, continuing his run of strong form that included impressive showings at VFL level for Collingwood.

Mid-season draft: What Hawks are up to, former top 10 pick nominates Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey preview next week's NAB AFL mid-season rookie draft

He is one of three inclusions to the team of the year this week, alongside Darcy Wilmot, who replaces the injured Josh Sinn who remains sidelined with a hamstring strain after his eye-catching start to the season.

Wilmot is a hard-working half-back from the Northern Knights who contests the play with ferocity and enjoys bounding out of defence.

The key forward stocks have also been bolstered by Woodville West-Torrens marking option Lukas Cooke. Cooke booted 14 goals from the opening four rounds of the SANFL under-18 season, with the 194cm prospect averaging 17 disposals and seven marks in the period.