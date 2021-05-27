IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another dramatic day in football.
In this episode ...
- All the wash-up from yesterday as the AFL saved the round
- Tonight's blockbuster is pulled apart: Gawn v English, Libba v Oliver, Petracca v Bont, more
- In Judd and Selwood areas: A look at this young star ahead of his 50th game
- The COO says this Saint has been one of their best ... three days later he's dropped
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:30 – COVID-scheduling issues: Do they compromise the fixturing integrity?
2:26 – Expect the unexpected during Victorian lockdown
3:59 – AFL and Gill always a couple of steps ahead
6:48 – How do Sam Walsh's first 49 games compare to the all-time greats
11:44 – Why didn't the Saints swing the axe?
13:02 – Looking ahead to one of the games of the season
14:20 – Who does Simon Goodwin put the most time into?
15:43 – Did Nat cancel her plans so she could watch this game?