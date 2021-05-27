AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another dramatic day in football.

In this episode ...

- All the wash-up from yesterday as the AFL saved the round

- Tonight's blockbuster is pulled apart: Gawn v English, Libba v Oliver, Petracca v Bont, more

- In Judd and Selwood areas: A look at this young star ahead of his 50th game

- The COO says this Saint has been one of their best ... three days later he's dropped

>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:30 – COVID-scheduling issues: Do they compromise the fixturing integrity?



2:26 – Expect the unexpected during Victorian lockdown

3:59 – AFL and Gill always a couple of steps ahead

6:48 – How do Sam Walsh's first 49 games compare to the all-time greats

11:44 – Why didn't the Saints swing the axe?

13:02 – Looking ahead to one of the games of the season

14:20 – Who does Simon Goodwin put the most time into?

15:43 – Did Nat cancel her plans so she could watch this game?