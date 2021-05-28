Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Christian Petracca during a training session at Gosch's Paddock on May 24, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

TONIGHT'S monster top-of-the-table clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs is set to proceed after Demons players, including the man who visited a COVID-exposed site, returned negative tests.

Greater Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak and associated border closures has forced the AFL to tinker with its round 11 fixture, meaning Saturday's Gold Coast-Hawthorn game and Sunday's Richmond-Adelaide match will both be held in Sydney.

The League was holding its collective breath when news broke that a Melbourne player had visited a Tier One exposure site.

But the player, who will now be forced to self-isolate for a fortnight, has since returned a negative test.



WHO WINS R11? All the tips

The Demons confirmed on Friday morning all of their players and football staff had tested negative for COVID-19, ensuring that night's match at Marvel Stadium can proceed in front of empty stands.

More to come