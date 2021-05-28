STAR flag Tigers Trent Cotchin, Shai Bolton, Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy are among six changes made by Richmond ahead of its clash with Adelaide.

Young tall Callum Coleman-Jones is set to play his first game since a 10-match ban for a COVID-19 breach last year, while David Astbury is out with Achilles soreness and Daniel Rioli has been dropped ahead of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Crows go in unchanged.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R11: Richmond v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Crows at GIANTS Stadium

Carlton has lost patience with Marc Murphy, dropping the former skipper, while Jack Martin will return after injuring his PCL in round two.

Opponent Sydney has omitted youngster Nick Blakey, while in-form ruck Tom Hickey will miss with a knee injury and has been replaced by Cal Sinclair.

Port Adelaide has been ruthless at selection, dropping the experienced Hamish Hartlett, with small forward Orazio Fantasia has recovered from minor knee soreness.

Andy Brayshaw will return from a calf injury for Fremantle.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

The Dockers have chosen not to recall tall Lloyd Meek as a replacement for key forward Matt Taberner, who has not managed to recover from an ankle injury in time.

Essendon has suffered a blow ahead of its match against West Coast on Saturday, losing key back Aaron Francis to illness.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has come into the 22, with Nick Bryan added to the emergencies.

Sunday, May 30

Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin, J.Caddy, S.Bolton, C.Coleman-Jones, D.Prestia, M.Chol

Out: D.Rioli (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), P.Naish (hamstring), T.Lynch (knee), D.Astbury (Achilles soreness), W.Martyn (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: W.Martyn (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: R.O'Connor (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.O’Connor (unused)

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.McInerney, C.Sinclair, K.Brand

Out: N.Blakey (omitted), T.Hickey (knee), R.Fox (eye), R.Clarke (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (replaced R.Fox)

CARLTON

In: L.Casboult, J.Martin

Out: L.Plowman (suspension), M.Murphy (omitted), J.Honey (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Fantasia

Out: H.Hartlett (omitted), M.Bergman (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Bergman (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brayshaw

Out: M.Taberner (ankle), C.Blakely (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Taberner)