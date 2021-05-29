GEELONG has been forced into a dramatic double late change ahead of its clash with Collingwood on Saturday, with important duo Cam Guthrie and Mark Blicavs withdrawing from the contest an hour before the first bounce.

Blicavs underwent a rigorous last-ditch fitness test under the watchful eyes of coach Chris Scott and football boss Simon Lloyd 90 minutes before the game, ultimately pulling out of the clash soon after.

The two-time best and fairest winner appeared to be battling a lower leg injury.

Blicavs was replaced by Rhys Stanley, with Zach Guthrie replacing his older brother after Cam dealt with soreness during the week stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the side's last match against Gold Coast.

Geelong had already made one change to its side when the teams were announced on Thursday evening, with speedster Max Holmes replacing Mitch Duncan after he was forced into the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

Collingwood is unchanged from the side it named on Thursday evening, with debutant Trent Bianco among three Magpies inclusions alongside midfielder Brayden Sier and defender Jack Madgen.

Taylor Adams (knee), Beau McCreery (calf) and Josh Thomas (ankle) have all been forced out of the side that lost to Port Adelaide by a solitary point last Sunday due to respective injury issues.

Finlay Macrae is Collingwood's sub, while Jordan Clark is Geelong's.

Meanwhile, there are no late changes for the Gabba clash between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney, with Lion Tom Berry and Irish Giant debutant Callum Brown the subs.

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Tom Berry

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown

FOLLOW IT LIVE Lions v Giants

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Nil

Geelong: Mark Blicavs replaced in selected side by Rhys Stanley, Cam Guthrie replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Finlay Macrae

Geelong: Jordan Clark

FOLLOW IT LIVE Magpies v Cats