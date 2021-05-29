ESSENDON has made a late change for Saturday night's clash against West Coast, with tall forward Peter Wright (calf) replaced by Harrison Jones.
Jones, who was among the omissions in the selected 22, was due to be managed after playing every game since making his debut in round one. He has booted 10 goals in his past four matches.
Eagles forward Jake Waterman could still have the opportunity to face brother Alec after being named as the medical substitute, with West Coast going in as named. Essendon's medical substitute is Brayden Ham.
Gold Coast and Hawthorn will go in as named for Saturday night's clash at the SCG. Josh Corbett (Suns) and Harry Morrison (Hawks) are the respective medical subs.
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Nil
Essendon: Peter Wright (calf) replaced in selected side by Harrison Jones
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Jake Waterman
Essendon: Brayden Ham
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Josh Corbett
Hawthorn: Harry Morrison
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Jack Lonie
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Tom Berry
Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Collingwood: Nil
Geelong: Mark Blicavs replaced in selected side by Rhys Stanley, Cam Guthrie replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Finlay Macrae
Geelong: Jordan Clark