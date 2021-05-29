ESSENDON has made a late change for Saturday night's clash against West Coast, with tall forward Peter Wright (calf) replaced by Harrison Jones.

Jones, who was among the omissions in the selected 22, was due to be managed after playing every game since making his debut in round one. He has booted 10 goals in his past four matches.

Eagles forward Jake Waterman could still have the opportunity to face brother Alec after being named as the medical substitute, with West Coast going in as named. Essendon's medical substitute is Brayden Ham.

Gold Coast and Hawthorn will go in as named for Saturday night's clash at the SCG. Josh Corbett (Suns) and Harry Morrison (Hawks) are the respective medical subs.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R11: West Coast v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Bombers at Optus Stadium

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Nil

Essendon: Peter Wright (calf) replaced in selected side by Harrison Jones

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Jake Waterman

Essendon: Brayden Ham

FOLLOW IT LIVE Eagles v Bombers

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett

Hawthorn: Harry Morrison

FOLLOW IT LIVE Suns v Hawks

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Lonie

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

FOLLOW IT LIVE Saints v Kangaroos

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Tom Berry

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Nil

Geelong: Mark Blicavs replaced in selected side by Rhys Stanley, Cam Guthrie replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Finlay Macrae

Geelong: Jordan Clark