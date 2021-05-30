AFTER knocking off the undefeated Melbourne last week, Adelaide will be hoping lightning strikes twice when they take on the Tigers at Giants Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A loss against Brisbane last week saw the Tigers slide to ninth spot on the ladder, but the reigning premiers will be looking to bite back with a win over the 13th-placed Crows.

>>NO LATE CHANGES

>>MEDICAL SUBS: Daniel Rioli (Richmond) and Will Hamill (Adelaide)

Richmond will be bolstered by the return of captain Trent Cotchin, gun midfielder Dion Prestia and Shai Bolton, who is back in the side after recovering from a wrist injury.

TIGERS v CROWS Follow it live

The Tigers will be without key forward Tom Lynch - who will miss several weeks due to a knee injury - while Marlion Pickett will also miss through suspension.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R11: Richmond v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Crows at GIANTS Stadium

Daniel Rioli has been omitted from the Tigers' line-up but will start as the sub, while Josh Caddy, Callum Coleman-Jones and Mabior Chol have been recalled.

Adelaide has made no changes to the side that defeated the Demons, with Jake Kelly to play his 100th game.