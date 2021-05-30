Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Griffin Logue (calf) replaced in selected side by Taylin Duman
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman
Fremantle: Connor Blakely
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Lewis Taylor
Carlton: Marc Murphy
Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Daniel Rioli
Adelaide: Will Hamill
