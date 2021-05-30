Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST 

LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Griffin Logue (calf) replaced in selected side by Taylin Duman

MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman
Fremantle: Connor Blakely

POWER v DOCKERS Follow it live

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Lewis Taylor
Carlton: Marc Murphy

SWANS v BLUES Follow it live

Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Daniel Rioli
Adelaide: Will Hamill

TIGERS v CROWS Follow it live

 